Global Food Thickeners Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts 2014-2017 & 2025 with Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, and CP Kelco Dominating

The "Food Thickeners Market Analysis, By Product (Starch, Hydrocolloids, Protein), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food thickeners market is expected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025



Growing demand for flavored beverages and carbonated drinks is expected to propel growth over the forecast period.



Major players in the industry are the global conglomerates with high production volume and wide regional presence. CP Kelco, DuPont, and ADM are some of the key players involved in manufacturing food thickeners. These companies compete on the basis of price and product quality, thereby triggering competitive rivalry.



Starch and its derivatives are widely preferred owing to their low cost, wide availability, and high-shelf life properties. Hydrocolloids such as pectin and various types of gums are used as thickeners owing to their gelling, thickening, and superior stability properties. However, the high cost of hydrocolloids is expected to hamper their growth.



Manufacturers in the industry stock raw materials to avoid supply shortages and eliminate third-party intermediaries. Manufacturers also emphasize on product innovation in spite of challenges such as discrepancies in the supply chain and raw material price volatility, which accounts for a major share of the overall production cost.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Starch segment dominated the industry and accounted for over 40% of the overall demand in 2016, owing to low cost, easy availability, and high-shelf life of the product

High demand for proteins owing to various health benefits such as muscle building, healthy aging, and weight loss is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, which is in turn likely to augment the demand

The industry in Europe was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to denote a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the robust food & beverage industry and changing culinary taste preferences of consumers in the region

was valued at in 2016 and is projected to denote a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the robust food & beverage industry and changing culinary taste preferences of consumers in the region Food thickeners industry in China is projected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025 owing to high demand for dairy, sauces, and baby food products

is projected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025 owing to high demand for dairy, sauces, and baby food products The U.S. accounted for over 70% of the North American market owing to the presence of several food manufacturing companies such as Kellogg Co., Tyson Foods, Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company

The key players in the industry including Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, and CP Kelco accounted for 70% of the overall revenue share

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope &assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trend, and Scope

3.1 Food thickeners - Market segmentation& scope

3.2 Food thickeners - Value chain analysis

3.3 Raw material outlook

3.3.1 Guar gum

3.3.2 Xanthan gum

3.3.3 Pectin

3.3.4 Alginate

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Food thickeners - Market dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing food & beverages industry

3.5.1.2 Rising consumer awareness towards health and wellness

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices of hydrocolloids

3.6 Food thickeners market - PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8 Food thickeners market key opportunities prioritized



Chapter 4 Food Thickeners Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Food thickeners market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Starch

4.3 Protein

4.4 Hydrocolloids



Chapter 5 Food Thickeners Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Food thickeners market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Bakery

5.3 Confectionery

5.4 Beverages

5.5 Dairy

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Food Thickeners Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Market Share

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Competitive Environment

7.5 Competitive Market Positioning

7.6 Market participation categorization



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ashland Specialty Ingredients

CP Kelco

TIC Gums

Kerry Group PLC

Fuerst Day Lawson

Naturex

Medline Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

