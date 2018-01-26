

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday, but posted their sixth winning week in seven thanks to a weak U.S. dollar and conflicting comments from the Trump Administration.



Upbeat U.S. GDP data helped cool gold's rally today.



Feb. gold fell $10.80, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,352.10/oz, easing from a yearly peak.



The U.S. expanded at a 2.6% annual pace in fourth quarter, data showed this morning. Consumer spending was up sharply, a sign that the economy is doing well.



There was also a a substantial increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of December.



'Our country is becoming so economically strong again - and strong in other ways, too, by the way - that the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger. And ultimately, I want to see a strong dollar,' said Trump yesterday in Davos.



However, the previous day, Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin indicated the administation was OK with a weak dollar as it helped exporters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX