LONDON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) are hovering in positive territory in afternoon trading on Friday. AstraZeneca is currently up by 1.2 percent after reaching a three-year intraday high.



The initial jump by AstraZeneca came after the drug maker said its inhaler for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, improved lung function in a late-stage trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX