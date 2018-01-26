Most recent Secured Notes Offering continues to build on firm's expertise in aircraft leasing and servicing

Apollo Aviation Group ("Apollo Aviation") on January 23, 2018, priced its fifth aircraft portfolio transaction: AASET 2018-1 Trust ("AASET 2018-1"). AASET 2018-1 will issue $442.276 million of Secured Notes that will be used to acquire a fleet of 24 aircraft.

AASET 2018-1 will issue three tranches of Secured Notes with the following principal amounts and coupons: $351.689 million Class A Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-1 at 3.844%, $58.615 million Class B Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-1 at 5.437%, and $31.972 million Class C Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-1 at 6.413%. Apollo Aviation Management Limited, an affiliate of Apollo Aviation, will act as servicer for the transaction. The Class A Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-1 will be sold at a price equal to 99.99985% of their face value, with an effective yield of 3.875%. The Class B Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-1 will be sold at a price equal to 99.99695% of their face value, with an effective yield of 5.500%. The Class C Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-1 will be sold at a price equal to 99.99902% of their face value, with an effective yield of 6.500%.

The Secured Notes to be issued by AASET 2018-1 in the transaction have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Secured Notes may not be sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act.

About Apollo Aviation Group

Apollo Aviation Group is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the mid-life commercial aviation sector. Founded in 2002, Apollo has grown to $5 billion1 of aviation assets under management representing over 180 aircraft and 21 aircraft engines. It has offices in the U.S., Ireland and Singapore.

1 As of December 31, 2017; including invested capital, indebtedness and available capital.

