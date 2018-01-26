Mark Staton, the President and CEO of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) ("Xerium" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of industrial consumable products and services, announced today the hiring of Mr. Harald Weimer as Xerium's President of Europe. Mr. Weimer will be based out of the Company's Reutlingen, Germany facility and will be responsible for guiding the European operations to sustainable growth following the completion of the Company's primary repositioning projects.

Mr. Staton said, "We are very excited to have Harald join Xerium to lead our European organization. Harald is a seasoned leader and has demonstrated the ability to unlock growth and develop new markets and products within the confines of a streamlined platform. With Harald's addition, Dave Pretty will transition his European responsibilities while maintaining his role as President of North America. This transition gives us single-point regional leadership across the globe and permits Harald and Dave to focus 100% of their efforts on further improvements in their important regions."

Mr. Weimer said, "I am honored to accept this opportunity to lead Xerium in Europe and the broader EMEA region. I look forward to working with the global leadership team and my European colleagues to continue delivering high quality products and services that exceed customer expectations. It is my goal to ensure we leverage our industry-leading know-how into disciplined revenue growth through our existing customers and through new opportunities."

Harald Weimer Background Highlights

25 years of sales, technical, operational, managerial and executive leadership experience.

Seasoned international leader with experience residing and operating in Europe, Mexico and USA.

Many years of full P&L responsibility with functional leadership experiences including manufacturing, project management, business development, sales and marketing.

19 years of progressive leadership responsibilities with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen.

Most recently held the position of Executive Board Member, Sales and Services, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen.

Prior to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, held leadership positions at Xerox.

Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences for Technology, Esslingen. Focus on Production Automation Technology and Technical Sales Sales Communication.

ABOUT XERIUM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) is a leading, global provider of industrial consumable products and services. Its products and services are consumed during machine operation by its customers. Xerium operates around the world under a variety of brand names, and utilizes a broad portfolio of patented and proprietary technologies to provide customers with tailored solutions and products integral to production, all designed to optimize performance and reduce operational costs. With 28 manufacturing facilities in 13 countries around the world, Xerium has approximately 2,850 employees.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "goals," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Differences may result from actions taken by us, as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to achieve revenue growth in Europe and elsewhere, economic conditions in the regions we operate, and the other factors discussed in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on March 1, 2017 and our other SEC filings. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement in this press release reflects our current views with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Copies of our SEC filings are available from the SEC and in the investor relations section of our website at www.xerium.com.

Contacts:

Xerium Technologies, Inc.

Cliff Pietrafitta, 919-526-1403

CFO