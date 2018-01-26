QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/18 -- Stelmine Canada ("Stelmine") (TSX VENTURE: STH) today announced the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held in Montreal on this date (the "Meeting"). During the Meeting, the candidates recommended by management, being Andre Proulx, Isabelle Proulx, Christian Guilbaud, Michel Boily and Normand Goulet, were elected as directors of the Company, Brunet Roy Dube, chartered accountants, were appointed as the Company's independent auditors, and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan ("Stock Option Plan") was re-approved by the Company's shareholders.

After the Meeting, a total of 600,000 stock options were granted under the Stock Option Plan, being 550,000 to directors and officers and 50,000 to a consultant, at an exercise price of $0.30. All options vested on their date of grant and each option may be exercised during a period of five years following the date of grant.

Follow us on www.Stelmine.com and on our Facebook page (Stelmine Canada) where we uploaded pictures of the Courcy camp and of our crew at work.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Quebec. Stelmine holds 799 claims spanning 583 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 23,680,645 issued and outstanding shares for a current market capitalization of $6.9 million.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Isabelle Proulx

President and CEO

581-998-1222



Christian Guilbaud

Business Development

514-813-7862



info@stelmine.com

www.Stelmine.com



