Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.01.2018 | 22:57
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) reported net income of $6.20 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, a 4% increase over the $5.98 million earned in 2016. Fully diluted earnings per share for the year was $2.01 compared to $2.59 for the year ended December 31, 2016. The prior year results include a $1.81 million after-tax gain related to the recovery of a prior year fraud loss, which added $0.78 per diluted share to the 2016 earnings. Excluding the 2016 gain, net income for 2017 increased by $2.03 million, or 49% and diluted earnings per share increased by $0.20 per share or 11%.

"Our improvement in core earnings for 2017 was driven by loan and deposit growth," said Rick Bastian, the company's Chairman & CEO. "The capital raise we completed in the first quarter was critical to supporting last year's growth and puts Blackhawk in a great position to capitalize on opportunities we anticipate from disruptions in our market due to bank consolidation," he added.

Total assets increased by $54.7 million, or 8%, to $720.5 million at December 31, 2017 compared to $665.7 million as of December 31, 2016. Net loans increased by $72.2 million, or 18%, to $479.5 million compared to $407.3 million at the end of the prior year. Total deposits increased by $44.5 million, or 8%, to $616.9 million compared to $572.4 million at the end of 2016.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.37 million, a 29% decrease compared to the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2017, and a 2% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.42 compared to $0.59 for the most recent quarter and $0.60 for same quarter last year.

The decrease in fourth quarter earnings compared to the most recent quarter included a $350 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses, a $263 thousand decrease in gain (loss) on sale of securities, and a $473 thousand increase in salary and benefits. The increase in the provision for loan losses was recorded to accommodate the strong loan growth achieved in the second half of the year. The increase in salaries and benefits included $200 thousand for a special bonus paid to all employees. The remainder of the increase reflects increased benefit costs and additions to staff to generate and support the growth anticipated in 2018.

"Our board approved a special bonus for all employees of 3% of their 2017 compensation, up to $1,500," said Bastian. "We had a great year and are optimistic about our prospects for 2018. It only makes sense to share our success with the dedicated and hardworking employees who make it happen."

The following table summarizes the net income and the high-level performance measures for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
Jun 30,
2017
Mar 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2016
Net income
 $1,371 $1,932 $1,745 $1,151 $1,397
Diluted EPS
 $0.42 $0.59 $0.53 $0.46 $0.60
ROAA
 .77% 1.09% 1.01% .70% .89%
ROAE
 7.66% 10.01% 9.39% 8.49% 10.87%
Net interest margin (1)
 3.79% 3.77% 3.68% 3.55% 3.42%
Efficiency ratio (1) (2)
 72.5% 65.8% 66.2% 74.7% 68.5%
  1. Net interest margin and efficiency ratio are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis
  2. Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $6.05 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increasing $75 thousand, or 1%, compared to $5.97 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and by $858 thousand, or 17%, compared to $5.19 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was 3.79%, a two basis point increase compared to the net interest margin of 3.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and a thirty-seven basis point increase over the 3.42% net interest margin for the fourth quarter of last year.

The growth in net interest income and the improvement in the net interest margin for the fourth quarter compared to the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2017 reflects a $24.4 million increase in average total loans. The loan growth was funded by an $8.7 million increase in average total deposits, and an $11.1 million decrease in average securities available for sale. The growth in net interest income and improvement in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of last year includes the reduction in interest expense on senior and subordinated debt at the holding, which was redeemed with the proceeds of the capital raised in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, average total loans for the quarter increased by $69.8 million, or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The loan growth was funded by a $20.4 million, or 3%, increase in average total deposits, a $22.6 million decrease in interest earning cash equivalents and $13.4 million decrease in securities available for sale compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased by $2.42 million, or 12%, to $22.88 million compared to $20.46 million the year before. The year-to-date net interest margin was 3.70%, a thirty basis point increase over the 3.40% net interest margin for 2016. Total average earning assets for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased by $22.5 million, or 4%, to $642.5 million compared to $620.0 million for 2016. Average total loans increased by $38.0 million, or 9%, to $440.7 million compared to $402.8 million for 2016. Total average deposits for the year ended December 31, 2017 increased by $10.8 million, or 2% compared to 2016.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 totaled $710 thousand, compared to $360 thousand for quarter ended September 30, 2017 and $475 thousand for the third quarter of 2016. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2017 totaled $1.79 million compared to $1.88 million for 2016. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $1.07 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to $1.58 million the prior year.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $8.65 million as of December 31, 2017 compared to $11.08 million as of September 30, 2017 and $11.92 million at December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2017, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 1.20% compared to 1.57% at September 30, 2017 and 1.79% at December 31, 2016. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.13% at December 31, 2017 compared to 1.26% at September 30, 2017 and 1.23% at December 31, 2016.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 totaled $2.53 million, a $247 thousand decrease compared to $2.78 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and a $24 thousand increase over $2.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2017 was primarily due to a decrease of $263 thousand in net gain (loss) on the sale of securities. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of last year includes growth in deposit service charges, debit card interchange and loan servicing income, which was offset by a $315 thousand decrease in net gain (loss) on the sale of securities.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $10.06 million, a $2.35 million decrease compared to $12.41 million for 2016. The 2016 results include a $2.97 million recovery of a prior year fraud loss. Excluding the non-recurring recovery, non-interest income for 2017 increased $623 thousand, or 7%, over the prior year.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 totaled $6.50 million, increasing $660 thousand compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and by $1.19 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 totaled $23.62 million, increasing by $1.07 million, or 5%, compared to $22.55 million for 2016. The increases for the quarter and for the year reflect increases in salary and benefits as the company has been adding talent and capacity in its commercial and mortgage banking areas.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was a net benefit of $3 thousand dollars for the fourth quarter compared to a $618 thousand expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and $512 thousand expense the fourth quarter of 2016. The provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $1.33 million, or 18% of pre-tax income, compared to $2.46 million, or 29% of pre-tax income, for 2016. The effective tax differs from statutory tax rates due to tax exempt income from municipal securities, increases in cash surrender value of life insurance, tax benefits of a captive insurance company, and tax credits related to a Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2017, the company reversed a valuation allowance related to a state net operating loss carryover, reducing the provision for income taxes by $310 thousand. The tax benefit from the reversal of the valuation allowance was partially offset by a charge of $92 thousand as a result of the enactment of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Capital

On March 14, 2017, the company netted $21.7 million in a capital raise that substantially improved the consolidated regulatory capital ratios. As of December 31, 2017, the company's tier 1 leverage and total risk based capital ratios were 11.05% and 14.74%, compared to 7.47% and 12.36%, respectively, at December 31, 2016.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. Growth, combined with ongoing strengthening of the company's credit quality, is expected to lead to improved earnings. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank, which operates eight banking centers in south central Wisconsin and north central Illinois, along the I-90 corridor from Belvidere, Illinois to Janesville, Wisconsin. Blackhawk's locations serve individuals and small businesses, primarily with fewer than 200 employees. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

For further information:

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

R. Richard Bastian, III, Chairman & CEO
rbastian@blackhawkbank.com
Phone: (608) 364-8911

Todd J. James, EVP & CFO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
2017
2016
(Amounts in thousands, except
share and per share data)
Cash and due from banks
 $19,326 $16,402
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
 2,215 7,640
Total cash and cash equivalents
 21,541 24,042
Securities available-for-sale
 176,350 191,815
Loans held for sale
 747 1,053
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
 654 1,086
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $5,864 and $5,093
at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively
 479,539 407,331
Premises and equipment, net
 11,120 8,242
Goodwill
 5,037 5,037
Mortgage Servicing rights
 2,508 2,189
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 10,512 10,208
Other assets
 12,492 14,725
Total assets
 $720,500 $665,728
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
 $115,603 $117,785
Interest-bearing
 501,271 454,581
Total deposits
 616,874 572,366
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016)
 5,155 11,255
Senior secured term note
 - 7,500
Other borrowings
 16,228 21,200
Other liabilities
 4,109 3,857
Total liabilities
 642,366 616,178
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,347,552 and 2,376,750 shares issued as of December 31, 2017 and
December 31, 2016, respectively
 34 24
Additional paid-in capital
 32,874 10,664
Retained earnings
 45,114 39,990
Treasury stock, 95,065 and 90,844 shares at cost as of December 31, 2017
and December 31, 2016, respectively
 (1,124)
 (1,020)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 1,236 (108)
Total stockholders' equity
 78,134 49,550
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $720,500 $665,728


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended December 31,
2017
2016
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
 $20,683 $18,823
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
 3,056 2,785
Tax-exempt
 1,546 1,214
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
 118 275
Total interest income
 25,403 23,097
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
 2,001 1,651
Interest on subordinated debentures and notes
 342 633
Interest on senior secured term note
 67 345
Interest on other borrowings
 113 12
Total interest expense
 2,523 2,641
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
 22,880 20,456
Provision for loan losses
 1,790 1,880
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
 21,090 18,576
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
 2,976 2,845
Net gain on sale of loans
 2,439 2,402
Net loan servicing income
 732 289
Debit card interchange fees
 2,412 2,285
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale
 (68) 156
Net other gains (losses)
 (32) 2,781
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 305 306
Other
 1,296 1,347
Total noninterest income
 10,060 12,411
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 13,493 12,360
Occupancy and equipment
 2,577 2,561
Data processing
 1,516 1,388
Debit card processing and issuance
 1,183 1,226
Advertising and marketing
 493 406
Professional fees
 1,119 1,160
Office Supplies
 287 322
Telephone
 469 431
Other
 2,484 2,693
Total noninterest expenses
 23,621 22,547
Income before income taxes
 7,529 8,440
Provision for income taxes
 1,329 2,462
Net income
 $6,200 $5,978
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
 $2.02 $2.60
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
 2.01 2.59
Dividends Per Common Share
 0.28 0.16
Net Interest Margin (1)
 3.70% 3.40%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
 69.64% 73.75%
Return on Assets
 0.89% 0.90%
Return on Common Equity
 8.73% 11.95%
(1) Net interest margin and the efficiency ratio are calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis
(2) Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
 $5,659 $5,357 $4,980 $4,688 $4,749
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
 685 806 802 764 758
Tax-exempt
 402 384 389 371 315
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
 13 44 45 14 34
Total interest income
 6,759 6,591 6,216 5,837 5,856
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
 635 527 438 401 416
Interest on subordinated debentures and notes
 47 47 85 162 161
Interest on senior secured term note
 - - - 67 83
Interest on other borrowings
 29 44 32 9 6
Total interest expense
 711 618 555 639 666
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
 6,048 5,973 5,661 5,198 5,190
Provision for loan losses
 710 360 360 360 475
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
 5,338 5,613 5,301 4,838 4,715
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
 787 791 730 668 715
Net gain on sale of loans
 695 687 679 378 702
Net loan servicing income
 175 179 186 192 67
Debit card interchange fees
 623 608 605 576 557
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
 (159) 104 (13) - 156
Net other gains (losses)
 1 (7) (12) (14) (51)
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 74 74 74 83 75
Other
 337 344 303 311 288
Total noninterest income
 2,533 2,780 2,552 2,194 2,509
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 3,828 3,355 3,129 3,182 3,040
Occupancy and equipment
 709 637 625 606 592
Data processing
 362 382 374 398 384
Debit card processing and issuance
 300 309 301 272 258
Advertising and marketing
 180 111 101 101 114
Professional fees
 305 305 250 259 252
Office Supplies
 82 66 59 81 79
Telephone
 122 118 116 112 115
Other
 615 560 644 665 481
Total noninterest expenses
 6,503 5,843 5,599 5,676 5,315
Income before income taxes
 1,368 2,550 2,254 1,356 1,909
Provision for income taxes
 (3) 618 509 205 512
Net income
 $1,371 $1,932 $1,745 $1,151 $1,397
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
 $0.42 $0.59 $0.53 $0.46 $0.61
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
 0.42 0.59 0.53 0.46 0.60
Dividends Per Common Share
 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.04
Net Interest Margin (1)
 3.79% 3.77% 3.68% 3.55% 3.42%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
 72.45% 65.77% 66.23% 74.66% 68.48%
Return on Assets
 0.77% 1.09% 1.01% 0.70% 0.89%
Return on Common Equity
 7.66% 10.01% 9.38% 8.49% 10.87%
(1) Net interest margin and the efficiency ratio are calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis
(2) Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks
 $19,326 $16,633 $17,251 $18,863 $16,402
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
 2,215 7,415 7,368 13,448 7,640
Securities
 176,350 177,702 195,409 191,928 191,815
Net loans/leases
 480,286 460,684 428,827 407,425 408,384
Goodwill
 5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037
Other assets
 37,286 37,165 36,561 35,998 36,450
Total assets
 $720,500 $704,636 $690,453 $672,699 $665,728
Deposits
 $616,874 $606,539 $591,949 $585,116 $572,366
Subordinated debentures
 5,155 5,155 5,155 11,255 11,255
Borrowings
 16,228 11,858 14,583 311 28,700
Other liabilities
 4,109 3,815 3,120 2,906 3,120
Stockholders' equity
 78,134 77,269 75,646 73,111 49,550
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $720,500 $704,636 $690,453 $672,699 $664,991

ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Amounts in thousands)

December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
Non-accrual loans
 $3,657 $5,852 $5,679 $8,867 $4,775
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 - - - 15 1,198
Troubled debt restructures - accruing
 4,527 4,886 5,177 5,125 5,072
Total nonperforming loans
 $8,184 $10,738 $10,856 $14,007 $11,045
Other real estate owned
 470 343 442 597 871
Total nonperforming assets
 $8,654 $11,081 $11,298 $14,604 $11,916
Total loans
 $485,789 $465,929 $434,657 $412,695 $413,477
Allowance for loan losses
 $5,503 $5,864 $5,613 $5,307 $5,093
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets
 1.20% 1.57% 1.64% 2.17% 1.79%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
 1.68% 2.30% 2.50% 3.39% 2.67%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
 1.13% 1.26% 1.29% 1.29% 1.23%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
 67.2% 54.6% 51.7% 37.9% 46.1%


For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
Beginning Balance
 $5,864 $5,613 $5,307 $5,093 $5,338
Provision
 710 360 360 360 475
Loans charged off
 1,326 156 224 199 1,170
Loan recoveries
 255 47 170 53 450
Net charge-offs
 1,071 109 54 146 720
Ending Balance
 $5,503 $5,864 $5,613 $5,307 $5,093


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

(Amounts in thousands)
(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
 $4,259 $13 1.24% $14,318 $44 1.23% $26,940 $34 0.53%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
 124,189 685 2.19% 137,483 806 2.33% 149,309 758 2.02%
Tax-exempt investment securities
 55,044 402 4.61% 52,838 384 4.61% 43,299 315 4.42%
Total Investment securities
 179,233 1,087 2.93% 190,321 1,190 2.96% 192,608 1,073 2.56%
Loans
 473,820 5,659 4.74% 449,410 5,357 4.74% 403,937 4,749 4.68%
Total Earning Assets
 $657,312 $6,759 4.22% $654,049 $6,591 4.15% $623,485 $5,856 3.84%
Allowance for loan losses
 (5,945) (5,766) (5,309)
Cash and due from banks
 16,608 14,254 15,080
Other assets
 33,951 41,504 37,820
Total Assets
 $701,926 $704,041 $671,076
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
 $191,654 $199 0.41% $210,082 $270 0.40% $209,515 $160 0.30%
Savings and money market deposits
 200,754 172 0.34% 183,826 74 0.19% 174,517 66 0.15%
Time deposits
 97,037 264 1.08% 91,072 183 1.00% 88,267 190 0.86%
Total interest bearing deposits
 489,445 635 0.51% 484,980 527 0.43% 472,299 416 0.35%
Subordinated debentures and notes
 5,155 47 3.64% 5,155 47 3.65% 11,255 161 5.69%
Borrowings
 8,851 29 1.26% 14,203 44 1.22% 12,268 89 2.87%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
 $503,451 $711 0.56% $504,338 $618 0.49% $495,822 $666 0.53%
Interest Rate Spread
 3.66% 3.66% 3.31%
Noninterest checking accounts
 122,981 118,748 119,749
Other liabilities
 4,455 4,382 4,353
Total liabilities
 630,887 627,468 619,924
Total Stockholders' equity
 71,039 76,573 51,152
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
 $701,926 $704,041 $671,076
Net Interest Income/Margin
 $6,048 3.79% $5,973 3.77% $5,190 3.42%


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

(Amounts in thousands)
(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
 $11,180 $118 1.06% $40,014 $275 0.52%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
 137,545 3,056 2.22% 136,398 2,785 2.04%
Tax-exempt investment securities
 53,035 1,546 4.57% 40,821 1,214 4.55%
Total Investment securities
 190,580 4,602 2.88% 177,219 3,999 2.62%
Loans
 440,728 20,683 4.69% 402,757 18,823 4.67%
Total Earning Assets
 $642,488 $25,403 4.09% $619,990 $23,097 3.83%
Allowance for loan losses
 (5,589) (5,046)
Cash and due from banks
 15,960 14,439
Other assets
 40,892 36,119
Total Assets
 $693,751 $665,502
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
 $206,824 $738 0.36% $221,779 $681 0.31%
Savings and money market deposits
 184,973 403 0.22% 172,110 252 0.15%
Time deposits
 88,524 860 0.97% 83,440 718 0.86%
Total interest bearing deposits
 480,321 2,001 0.42% 477,329 1,651 0.35%
Subordinated debentures
 7,077 342 4.83% 11,255 633 5.63%
Borrowings
 11,682 180 1.55% 11,001 357 3.24%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
 $499,080 $2,523 0.51% $499,585 $2,641 0.53%
Interest Rate Spread
 3.58% 3.30%
Noninterest checking accounts
 119,560 111,781
Other liabilities
 4,072 4,127
Total liabilities
 622,712 615,493
Total Stockholders' equity
 71,039 50,009
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
 $693,751 $665,502
Net Interest Income/Margin
 $22,880 3.70% $20,456 3.40%

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.


