TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/18 -- Effective January 29, 2018 the shares of Deer Horn Capital Inc. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
A compter du 29 janvier 2018, les actions de Deer Horn Capital Inc. seront retablies aux fins de negociation.
La Societe a rectifie la situation par defaut qui a donne lieu a la suspension.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective Date/Date d'entree en vigueur: Le 29 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: DHC ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com