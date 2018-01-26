TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/18 -- Effective January 29, 2018 the shares of Deer Horn Capital Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

A compter du 29 janvier 2018, les actions de Deer Horn Capital Inc. seront retablies aux fins de negociation.

La Societe a rectifie la situation par defaut qui a donne lieu a la suspension.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective Date/Date d'entree en vigueur: Le 29 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: DHC ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

