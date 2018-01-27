SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. - JXSB

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. ("Jacksonville Bancorp" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JXSB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to CNB Bank Shares, Inc. ("CNB").

Under the terms of the transaction, Jacksonville Bancorp shareholders will receive only $33.70 in cash for each share of Jacksonville Bancorp stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Jacksonville Bancorp breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether CNB is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and may not be in the Jacksonville Bancorp shareholders best interests.

If you own shares of Jacksonville Bancorp stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact Brodsky & Smith, LLC.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC