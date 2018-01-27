Technavio's latest market research report on the global automatic lubrication system market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global automatic lubrication system market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The adoption of automatic lubrication systems reducing machine idle time is a major factor driving the market's growth.

As equipment needs to be shut down for lubrication, manual lubrication increases complexity and inconvenience. Since accessibility to lubrication points is difficult in manual lubrication, it has a significant impact on workers' safety. Consistency and accuracy are issues faced with manual lubrication which further creates additional challenges. Automatic lubrication ensures that every point receives a correct amount of lubrication. To provide accurate control of the amount of lubrication supplied, an automatic lubricator is designed to supply a small quantity of clean grease or to oil to a lubrication point on a regular basis.

The three emerging market trends driving the global automatic lubrication system market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovations in lubrication systems

Availability of new lubricants

Emergence of integrated lubrication management programs

Innovations in lubrication systems

As lubrication has become a key function in maintaining the integrity of machinery across various industries, vendors are making constant efforts to supply quality lubrication systems such as automatic lubrication systems to customers. For example, SKF introduces a new electrically driven lubricator called EDL 1, to meet the lubrication requirements, especially in the cement, railroad, and F&B industries. To effectively carry out lubrication by using cartridges and filling pumps, the device is used in harsh conditions which enable the end-user to operate from remote locations.

"Lubricants such as oil and grease that are subjected to heat, and contaminants like water and yeast, the quality of the lubricant is greatly affected, reducing the efficacy of the lubricant. The automatic lubrication system should be constantly monitored to maintain efficient system operation. For example, SKF launched a conditioned-based lubrication system to remotely monitor and automatically lubricate a wind turbine's complicated bearing system and thus eliminating manual operation," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation

Global automatic lubrication system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automatic lubrication system market into the following two major products (automatic grease lubrication system and automatic oil lubrication system) and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA)

The automatic grease lubrication system segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. Advantages of grease such as suitable for insoluble additives like graphite and molybdenum di-sulfide, not draining like oil, has a batter stop-to-start performance, and simple and low-cost retention system are driving the market for automatic grease lubrication system in the global automatic lubrication systems market.

EMEA was the leading region for the global automatic lubrication system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 38%. It is expected to maintain this dominating position throughout the forecast period.

