Technavio market research analysts forecast the global behavioral rehabilitation market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005001/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global behavioral rehabilitation market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global behavioral rehabilitation market into the following three major healthcare setting (outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation, and residential behavioral rehabilitation) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global behavioral rehabilitation market:

Increase prevalence of behavioral disorders

Increase in availability of therapeutic options

Rising government initiatives

Increase prevalence of behavioral disorders

The prevalence of addictions and behavioral disorders have increased due to rapid urbanization and advances in technology. The abuse of drugs, alcohol, or food in the form of comfort eating is characterized as addictions. It also includes pornography, gaming, sex, work, and shopping as other addictions. Unhealthy habits affect the behavior of people and make them socially dysfunctional. Among young adults, between the ages of 16 and 25, the prevalence of behavioral disorder is increasing due to easy access to abusive substances. Such drug substance abuse is the primary cause of behavioral disorders. Addictions such as gaming, online gambling, and pornography are caused due to the high Internet penetration.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness, "There are various other behavioral disorders which are highly prevalent such as overeating to obtain relief from stress and dependency on fast food and packaged food are the leading cause of food addictions. Factors such as societal pressure and competition to be successful are also increasing the prevalence of work addiction, which is an escape route from emotional stress. Shopping addiction can be attributed to compulsive buying behavior caused by public pressure. Such factors are the leading causes of behavioral disorders."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global behavioral rehabilitation market segmentation

Of the three major healthcare settings, the outpatient behavioral rehabilitation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. The market share for this healthcare setting is expected to increase nearly 0.09% by 2022. The growth rate observed during the forecast period was moderate due to the large gap between physicians and patients in terms of accessibility. The fastest growing healthcare setting is the residential behavioral rehabilitation, which will account for 22% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global behavioral rehabilitation market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 50%. The behavioral rehabilitation market in the Americas is expected to accelerate due to the presence of several residential behavioral rehabilitation centers, the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders, and the increase in the number of professionals who can treat behavior disorders.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005001/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com