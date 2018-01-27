Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial chain drivers market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005013/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial chain drives market 2018-2022 under their industrial automation library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global industrial chain drivers market will grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period. The growing end-user investments in APAC is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Due to the growing investments in the end-user industries, the demand for industrial chain drivers market in APAC has increased. Factors that support the high growth potential of industrial chain drive manufacturers in Asia are the availability of low-cost raw-materials, easy availability of labor resources, advantageous demographic conditions, high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs. Asia has encouraged end-user companies from developed region invest in new projects, which will provide ample opportunities for the adoption of industrial chain drives, apart from the advantage of low manufacturing costs.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

Rise in mergers and acquisitions: a key trend in the market

M&A and market alliances between vendors will provide considerable market growth momentum for industrial chain drives during the forecast period. Through more investments in new avenues to sustain a competitive advantage over the other key industrial chain manufacturers, chain and sprocket manufacturers are trying to expand their businesses in developing regions. The aim is to enhance revenue growth and provide advanced chain drives in the market. To explore indigenous markets, some international vendors are establishing strategic alliances and partnerships with local vendors. With the aim of expanding their business in these foreign markets and establishing a global presence, many chain drive players in APAC, especially in China, are being acquired by European and North American manufacturers.

"In the market, large vendors are acquiring smaller and local vendors. To reinforce their presence in the global industrial chain drives market, players such as TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN are acquiring or making new contracts. During the forecast period, successful acquisitions by key players in the market are likely to increase and strengthen market growth. For commercial positioning of the vendor and to enhance its sales, M&As will provide an effective platform," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global industrial chain drivers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global industrial chain drivers market into the following two major end-users (industrial sector and agricultural sector) and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and metals and mining covers the industrial sector. The agricultural sector covers the mobile and non-mobile machinery used in agricultural applications.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005013/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com