The latest market research report by Technavio on the global influenza vaccine marketpredicts a CAGR of above 7% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global influenza vaccine market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global influenza vaccine market by vaccine type (live attenuated influenza vaccines and recombinant influenza vaccines) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global influenza vaccine market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Strong pipeline: a major market trend

In 2017, the live attenuated influenza vaccines segment dominated the market by occupying almost 76% share

The Americas dominated the global influenza vaccine market with 43% share in 2017

AstraZeneca, CSL, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi are the leading players in the market

Live attenuated influenza vaccines segment dominates the market

To prevent serious diseases in people with a healthy immune system, live attenuated influenza vaccines are prepared by weakening the natural microbes which are usually viruses. For the prevention of influenza, several approved live attenuated influenza vaccines are available in the market. As several new product launches are expected during the forecast period, the global live attenuated influenza vaccines market is expected to witness a high growth considering the impressive number of molecules in Phase III clinical trials.

The extensive R&D is expected to benefit the market by improving versions of existing products. For example, VAXAGRIP, launched by Sanofi, provide protection against four strains of influenza virus and is upgraded than the earlier trivalent version of the product. Such products lead to improved outcomes by offering enhanced protection against more strains of the virus.

Americas: largest influenza vaccine market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global influenza vaccine marketin the Americas due to the availability of 151 million to 166 million doses of injectable flu vaccine, as projected by vaccine manufacturers during 2017-18. The US witnessed a strong influenza season due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, which contributed to the highest market share in the Americas. The well-defined surveillance system in the country to track the prevalence rate of influenza has further strengthened its strategies to use prophylaxis measure against it.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on vaccines, "During the forecast period, the influenza market in the Americas is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Improving awareness is one of the factors contributing to the market growth, which is indicated by the rise in self-reported flu vaccination. Adoption and demand for influenza vaccine is expected to increase in this region due to the rise in awareness rate."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global influenza vaccines market is moderately concentrated. With many players in the market, the competition for expansion increases. As a result, the key players are increasing their number of partnerships and acquisitions to integrate various technologies and increase their foothold in the market. Quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation are the major factors of differentiation in the market.

