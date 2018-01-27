The global microdissection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global microdissection market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global microdissection market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including academic and research centers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. As projected in 2017, around 40% of the market share originated from academic and research centers. Due to the increasing number of ongoing research studies on chronic diseases and increased funds allocated by government agencies to promote research in fields such as oncology, neurology, and proteomics, the academic and research centers segment is dominating the market with the highest market share.

Based on end-user, the global microdissection market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. As of 2017, the Americas dominated the market.

"Though the Americas dominated the market in 2017, the market share is expected to decline as it is a highly penetrated market. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the total healthcare expenditure in the US has increased. The market in EMEA is developing due to new trends in the pharmaceutical companies and CROs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Microdissection market: competitive vendor landscape

The global microdissection market is moderately concentrated with many new players entering the market. Leica Microsystems, Molecular Machines Industries, Thermos Fisher Scientific, and Zeiss International are the major contributors in the market. The key vendors are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing countries through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with the regional vendors.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

All-inclusive cost structure of sequencing and related products drivers R&D

Growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS)

Market challenges:

Lack of skilled technicians

High chances of ribonucleic acid (RNA) degradation

Market trends:

Rise in industry-based research collaborations

Growing demand for high accuracy forensic tools

