Omnicell Showcases Portfolio of Medication and Supply Management Solutions at Arab Health Exhibition and Congress

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, today announced it will be featuring its industry leading medication management automation platform and product portfolio at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress from 29 January - 1 February in Dubai. Arab Health is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the Middle East region. Featured products include Omnicell SupplyX-an innovative cloud-enabled supply management system that provides real-time inventory monitoring, remote supply management, and comprehensive patient cost capture-and the Omnicell VBM 200F-the only available small footprint automated pharmacy solution that efficiently and accurately packages and verifies medication in SureMed by Omnicell medication packaging.

Omnicell SupplyX software gives the flexibility to manage supplies anywhere in the hospital either in an open shelf environment or through supporting automated dispensing cabinets or RFID systems. Additional benefits include better implant tracking through lot and serial tracking, and usage capture and visibility to the actions needed to reduce stockouts or over-ordering inventory. The Omnicell VBM 200F-a leading-edge automated multimed packing solution-reduces manual labor, cuts operational costs, and diminishes the probability of human error. The VBM 200F, in conjunction with Omnicell's SureMed blister cards, helps pharmacists improve medication adherence, which can result in better patient outcomes.

Additional solutions to be displayed in the Omnicell booth, Hall 2 Stand D10, include:

"Omnicell strives to improve healthcare for all with smart and industry leading technology," said Arthur Van Dongen, general manager, International at Omnicell. "We care passionately about patients, and work to provide our customers with the latest technology to reduce the risk of human error, improve patient safety, simplify workflow, and decrease costs."

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on improving care across the entire healthcare continuum-from the acute care hospital setting, to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, to the patient's home.

Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicellautomation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies inNorth Americaand theUnited Kingdom, are designed to improve patient adherence to prescriptions,helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

Recent Omnicell acquisitions, including Ateb, add distinct capabilities, particularly in central pharmacy, IV robotics, and pharmacy software, creating the broadest medication management product portfolio in the industry.

For more information aboutOmnicell, Inc.please visitwww.omnicell.com.

