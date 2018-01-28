

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The EQT Mid Market fund has, together with co-investors, entered into an agreement to sell I-MED Radiology Network to a company backed by the Permira funds.



I-MED is a diagnostic imaging service provider in Australia with 204 clinics and performs almost five million procedures per year. During EQT Mid Market's ownership, the Company has grown the number of fully owned clinics with more than 30% and the number of radiologist by more than 25%. I-MED has during the last three years further strengthened its market position in Australia and for 2017 generated revenues of almost AUD 700 million. I-MED has a strong and dedicated staff with over 3,500 employees, including more than 300 radiologists who serve over 30,000 referrers in the growing healthcare market in Australia.



The transaction is expected to close in the first-quarter 2018.



