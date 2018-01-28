

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Steve Wynn has stepped down as Republican National Committee finance chair, the RNC's chairwoman said, a day after reports that the casino magnate had engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment.



'Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair,' the RNC's Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement that didn't reference the harassment allegations.



Wynn, the founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., paid $7.5 million to settle claims brought by a former manicurist at his Las Vegas resort who said he pressured her to have sex with him, the Wall Street Journal said Friday. The report contained numerous other allegations of harassment and coercion by other women.



'The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction,' Wynn said in the statement. 'I thank the president for the opportunity to serve.'



