

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - A U.S trade panel rejected Boeing Co.'s (BA) complaint of being harmed by Bombardier Inc., effectively blocking a Trump administration proposal for steep tariffs against the Canadian jet maker.



The U.S. aerospace giant launched its challenge last year and was expected by some trade lawyers to prevail despite sharp criticism from overseas lawmakers and analysts of its pursuit of a case that drove Montreal-based Bombardier, a smaller, weaker competitor, into a deal with Airbus SE.



The U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent body, on Friday rejected Boeing's claim that Bombardier unfairly won a big sale of its new line of jets to Delta Air Lines Inc. with illegal support from Canada's government.



Boeing executives said they challenged Bombardier in an effort to maintain a level playing field in the global jetliner industry, which has been beset for years by allegations of unfair government subsidies.



'While we disagree with the ITC's conclusion today, we will review the Commission's more detailed opinions in full as they are released in the coming days,' Boeing said.



Bombardier said, 'Today's decision is a victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law. It is also a victory for U.S. airlines and the U.S. traveling public. The C Series is the most innovative and efficient new aircraft in a generation. Its development and production represent thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.'



Bombardier said,'We are extremely proud of our employees, investors and suppliers who have worked together to bring this remarkable aircraft to the market. With this matter behind us, we are moving full speed ahead with finalizing our partnership with Airbus. Integration planning is going well and we look forward to delivering the C Series to the U.S. market so that U.S. airlines and the U.S. flying public can enjoy the many benefits of this remarkable aircraft.'



