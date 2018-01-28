The latest market research report by Technavio on the global microgrid marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005025/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global microgrid market 2018-2022 under their energy library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global microgrid market by application (remote, institutions and campus, and military) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global microgrid market, according to Technavio energy researchers:

Increasing government support: a major market driver

In 2017, the remote segment dominated the market by occupying almost 45% share

The Americas dominated the global microgrid market with 38% share in 2017

ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Schneider Electric, and Siemens are the leading players in the market

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Increasing government support: a major market driver

The introduction of policies along with government support for encouraging the development of microgrids is due to the recognition of the resilience of microgrids demonstrated during the natural calamities. For instance, in the US, microgrid projects are supported by funding benefits in the form of grants from federal and state governments. In 2012, when the US was hit by Hurricane Sandy, millions of people, as well as several medical centers and other critical setups, were left without power. However, in Princeton University's 15 MW combined heat and power (CHP) generator and 5.3 MW solar microgrid powered the university campus for three days. South Oaks Hospital located in Long Island was powered with the help of 1.2 MW CHP generators and 47 kW solar power, which remained disconnected from the grid for 15 days after Hurricane Sandy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest microgrid market

The Americas dominated the global microgrid market with a market share of 38.46% in 2017. Energy efficient power requirements and the need for moving toward decentralized power systems to offer improved resilience and independence will drive the market in the Americas during the forecast period.

APAC and EMEA followed the Americas with market shares of 35.99% and 25.55% respectively in 2017. The adoption of microgrids in the Americas will be majorly driven by the growing energy-efficient power requirements and the rising need for adopting decentralized power systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, "The Americas is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to decrease by 0.83% in 2022. EMEA is expected to gain market share by a margin of 1.05% by 2022."

Competitive vendor landscape

The leading players in the global microgrid market are focusing on upgrading their technological expertise to have a competitive edge over other players. The market is moderately fragmented with many new players entering the market, thus the competition for expansion increases. As a result, the key players are increasing their number of partnerships and acquisitions to integrate various technologies and increase their foothold in the market.

Get a sample copy of the global microgrid market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing power research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005025/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com