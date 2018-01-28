Technavio market research analysts forecast the global polyetheramine market to grow at a CAGR of above 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005027/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polyetheramine market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global polyetheramine market into the following four major applications (epoxy coatings, polyurea, adhesives and sealants, and composites) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global polyetheramine market:

Growth in the polyetheramine market in China

High adoption of diamine

Growth in the polyetheramine market in China

APAC is the leading market for polyetheramine in terms of both value and volume. In APAC, China leads the market for polyetheramine. Some of the factors driving the growth in the polyetheramine market in China are the growing wind power industry in China where high volumes of epoxy resins are used in wind turbine blades, increasing residential building and construction activities, increasing demand for adhesives, sealants and other major applications of polyetheramine, growing consumption of polyetheramine in epoxy coatings applications, and the rising demand for cement additives, acid neutralization, and demulsification in oilfields.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals, "The presence of several key players in the manufacturing of polyetheramine in China is aiding the growth of the market. Key players such as Qingdao IRO Surfactant, ZIBO DEXIN LIANBANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Yangzhou Chenhua New Material, Dasteck, Wuxi Honghui New Materials Technology, and Yantai Minsheng Chemicals are expected to drive the market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global polyetheramine market segmentation

Of the four major applications, the epoxy coatings segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 47% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to increase nearly 3% by 2022. It is the fastest growing application in the market.

APAC was the leading region for the global polyetheramine market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 43%. By 2022, APAC is expected to increase its market share by 1%.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com