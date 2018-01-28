Reda Bedjaoui Takes In Market Impacts of Brexit One Year Following Vote

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2018 / As the U.K. conservatives relinquished their voting majority in Parliament after the early June elections, political analysts suggest a decreased possibility of a hard British exit from the European Union. British Prime Minister Theresa May has also been in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party in hopes of forming a coalition government, and their leader has said the party will not back a hard Brexit. Reda Bedjaoui, CEO of Redbed Investments, recently discussed the ripple effect these developments will have on stock markets worldwide.

Since the majority of financial markets had already priced-in a hard Brexit and will now have to reassess their position, Bedjaoui noted that as these adjustments take place, investors can expect uncertainty to continue - at least until Brexit negotiations commence on June 19. Data-wise, the primary economic and market response to the UK vote has not been an overly confident one. The pound has fallen nearly 2% versus the dollar and the euro following news of a hung Parliament, returning the currency to its initial post-Brexit referendum range. However in the long term, Reda Bedjaoui believes the outcome will be much more positive as the uncertainty around Britain's future will create differences in opinions and perceived values that will lead to increased trading and price discoveries.

While a softer Brexit would likely benefit markets across Europe, Bedjaoui underlined that, overall, political uncertainty does not necessarily have a negative impact on economic activity. Belgium, who went without a ruling coalition government for 589 days during 2010 and 2011, did not experience any semblance of an economic withdrawal during that time. Financial service providers based in the U.K. are already making adjustments to prepare for post-Brexit by opening subsidiary headquarters within the EU. Insurance giants AIG, RSA and Hiscox recently announced plans to launch new hubs in Luxembourg. RSA, which employs 6,000 in Britain, will utilize the new office as its regional headquarters for its Belgian, French, German, Spanish and Dutch businesses. HSBC also plans to move 1,000 staff to France, while American investment group JP Morgan is moving 1,000 London jobs to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg in order to secure its EU business.

Reda Bedjaoui is an expert investor who specializes in anticipating market trends, pricing and demands in multi sector international trading. A graduate of the Universite de Montreal and the Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands, Bedjaoui became fascinated by the ways in which corporate governance, risk management and regulatory compliance could support or undermine a business' financial goals. As a result, he dedicated himself to acquiring a depth and breadth of knowledge that eventually enabled him to provide governance guidance to a number of international corporations in North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East in sectors ranging from the beverages to tech industries. As the CEO of Redbed Investments LLE Bedjaoui leverages his expertise in futures trading, options trading and hedge funds in order to advise both novice and seasoned investors.

