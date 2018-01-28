The latest market research report by Technavio on the global potassium permanganate marketpredicts a CAGR of above 3% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global potassium permanganate market by application (water treatment and industrial and pharmaceutical) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global potassium permanganate market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Growing demand from textiles: a major market driver

In 2017, the water treatment segment dominated the market by occupying almost 67% share

APAC dominated the global potassium permanganate market with 48% share in 2017

Carus Group, jialingchemical, GROUPSTARS CHEMICAL (YUNNAN) CHINA, In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Libox Chem (India), and ORGANIC INDUSTRIES are the leading players in the market

In the textiles industry, potassium permanganate is extensively used as a bleaching agent. It is used in the bleaching process of polyester fabrics, cotton fabrics, and jeans. It is used to provide denim effects in the fabric. Also, due to its powerful oxidation property, it is preferred in the textiles industry. When compared to conventional bleaching agents, potassium permanganate is considered economical. Also, potassium permanganate does not affect the dye uptake values adversely like other conventional bleaching agents. Due to the increase in the demand for fabrics, changing fashion trends, affordability of buying clothes due to the rise in the disposable income, and the rise in the standard of living the global textiles market is anticipated to grow significantly. Growing demand from the emerging countries such as China and India are also driving the growth in the global textile market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, "In countries such as China and India, growth is attributed to the availability of cheap labor and the low-cost of establishing manufacturing setups. These are the factors that are generating the demand for different grades of polyester and cotton fabrics, which in-turn, is augmenting the consumption of potassium permanganate in the textiles segment."

APAC: largest potassium permanganate market

With incremental growth accounting to 54.30% during the forecast period, APAC is the prime driver of the potassium permanganate market. In APAC, China is the key contributing country. The increase in the demand from textiles, aquaculture, and water treatment is driving the growth for potassium permanganate in China.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global potassium permanganate market is fragmented with a number of players in the market. Through innovation, quality, and price, players are trying to compete in the market. The competition is expected to intensify with players investing heavily in R&D activities. The market players are expected to increase their global footprint with mergers and acquisitions and collaboration with various regional or local players in the market.

