The global soy-based chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005031/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global soy-based chemicals market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global soy-based chemicals market by application, including biodiesel, food and beverages, plastic and polymers, paper and pulp, and personal care and cosmetics. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: increasing demand for biofuels

As they reduce carbon emissions and removes the dependency on fossil fuels, the use of biofuels had increased. Also, the production of biofuels requires feedstock, which is generally renewable in nature. The use of biofuel is high in agriculture-based economies such as India, China, and Brazil because of the availability of vast area for the feedstock production. As they can reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, biofuels are used as a substitution for petroleum-based fuels.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicalsresearch, "Countries such as the US and Germany are supporting the use of biofuels to reduce the dependence on imported crude oil, which will boost the consumption of biofuel such as soy-based biodiesel. The production of biodiesel involves the use of soy-based chemicals. The growth in the global soy-based chemicals market during the forecast period is expected to increase due to the consumption of biofuels such as soy-based biodiesel."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing demand for natural waxes in candle industry

Rising environmental concerns and the demand for bio-based products are expected to foster the consumption of soy-based chemicals in the natural wax industry. In the natural wax industry, soy-based chemicals are used as substitutes of petroleum and synthetic products. Due to similar properties and functionality offered by soy wax, the major vendors in the candle industry are opting for soy wax than paraffin wax. Also, soy wax is a biodegradable product which is produced from soybeans, whereas paraffin wax is produced from petroleum. Paraffin wax releases substances that are harmful to humans such as black soot and carcinogens. Soy wax candles are non-toxic. They also facilitate cleaner burning, higher durability, and excellent fragrance. Soy-wax has a greater potential in the candle industry, owing to such properties.

Market challenge: volatility in soybean prices

The fluctuations in the costs of commodities have put a lot of financial pressure on the numerous producers in recent years. Fluctuation in the cost of soybean is affecting the cost of products derived from soybean after the global crisis (2008). For example, the cost of soy-based consumer packaged goods saw an increase of double digits in recent years. Only a few have recovered from the global crisis. Major economies are yet to recover; some are still struggling to recover. The fluctuations in prices of raw materials are yet to stabilize, even though the global economy has shown signs of a positive outlook. Many vendors do not have the adaptability to cater to market volatility.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the major contributors in the global soy-based chemicals market:

Ag Processing

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

Stepan

Soy Technologies

The global soy-based chemicals market is moderately fragmented. Though there are few leading vendors, new vendors look at capturing the market share. Players in the market are trying to increase their global footprint by mergers and acquisitions and collaborating with local or regional players.

Get a sample copy of the global soy-based chemicals market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005031/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com