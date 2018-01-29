Datawords Joins Salesforce Partner Program to Drive Customer Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

PARIS and NEW YORK, January 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Datawords delivers a new solution to help Commerce Cloud customers achieve content internationalization

Datawords, a company that specializes in e-multicultural technologies, announced today that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world's #1 CRM platform - Salesforce - brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628880/Datawords_Logo.jpg )

The Salesforce Partner Program is the industry's largest enterprise cloud partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, VARs, agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform. Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world's largest business app marketplace - the AppExchange - the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses leveraging the Salesforce Platform.

In addition, Datawords recently developed WEZen, its product that integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud with Datawords' content internationalization platform. On WEZen, contents are semantically analyzed by cultural experts before they are internationally produced and published on the e-commerce websites of Datawords' clients. WEZen is available today on the Commerce Cloudmarketplace.

Comments on the News

Alexandre Crazover, CEO, Co-Founder, Datawords said, "We are very proud to join the Salesforce Partner Program. Salesforce Commerce Cloud is very innovative, and we are very excited to help our clients in diverse industries, including beauty, automotive, CPG and luxury, with the complex challenges that come with international e-commerce deployment."

"Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before," said Kori O'Brien , SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Datawords is joining the world's largest community of cloud partners committed to innovating on the Salesforce Platform and driving customer success."

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/CommerceCloud/

Follow Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Twitter:https://twitter.com/commercecloud

Follow Datawords on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/1385822/

Learn more about Datawords onhttps://datawords.com/

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Datawords

Created in 2000, Datawords combines the understanding of local cultures and technological expertise to implement the international strategies of major global brands on any digital platform. Headed by a team of founders, led by Alexandre Crazover, Datawords is today established in Europe, Asia and the USA. Datawords differentiates itself with e-multicultural technologies and the diverse backgrounds of its 400 employees who represent about 50 nationalities and more than 60 languages. Datawords recorded a $65m turnover in 2017.

http://www.datawords.com

Media Contacts:

Yoann Besse

yoann.besse@citigatedewerogerson.com

Laurence Duhamel

laurence.duhamel@citigatedewerogerson.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson



