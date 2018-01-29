NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter on Top Reasons Why to Invest in Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2018 / Real estate investing is a popular way to make money that is substantially more stable than most other career choices. Real estate retains value over the years and can even increase your net worth. Investing like this adds to your wealth over the years. In some cases your net worth can increase within minutes of the purchase. Here is how it is done.

According to Neil Shekhter, there are little secrets in real estate investing which offer even more potential to make serious financial gains. some loan types can be arranged for you to make the purchase then turn around and cash in the value and have an immediate profit. There are not many career choices that can do that. While there is a waiting period at the bank for this type of cashing in on your investment, it is available to anyone that has purchased a mortgage. The book "Rich Dad Poor Dad" talks about that. Written by Robert Kiyosaki, it is a great read on real estate investing.

You can make the most money when the market is bad. It's amazing most people, but it's true. There's a reason for that. people need a home to live in. It can be any type of home, but they need someplace to live. There are two types of investments.

Long-term real estate investments build equity for your net worth. It also promises a steady flow of rent checks if you rent the properties out. Think of it as a way for someone else to pay your bills. In some cases you can buy a property with tenants already living there, Neil Shekhter points out.

Short-term investments are money made and flipped immediately. Sometimes a little bit of money is needed to fix up the place, but that can add to your money made at the end of the investment after it is sold.

Neil Shekhter explained, that It's easy to get into real estate investing. You don't need to have a ton of money to get started. There are even ways to participate and profit without putting any money down. The financing options can vary depending on what type of investments that you are interested in making.

The benefits of real estate investing don't end with the basic return on the investment. There are also tax deductions that you can do. It allows you to diversify your financial investments which helps you maintain stability even when the economy tanks. Here are a few of the tax deductions that can be used to get even more money out of a property investment.

Interest

Repair costs

Depreciation

Travel costs

One other benefit to real estate investing for taxes is available. Using the 1031 form to avoid paying the capital gains tax is an important way to save money come tax time.The risks of real estate investing are minimal. Even if you are trying to flip a property, you still have the property itself to use as a form of equity. There is never a good reason to not use real estate investing as a way to make gains in your financial profile.

