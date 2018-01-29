

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market climbed higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the seven-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 140 points or 4.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,560-point plateau and the market is expected to bounce higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to solid earnings news and economic data, as well as another jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. market were firm and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the insurance and oil companies, while the financials and properties came in mixed.



For the day, the index advanced 9.82 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,558.13 after trading between 3,534.20 and 3,574.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 3.09 points or 0.16 percent to end at 1,950.21.



Among the actives, Bank of Communications and Bank of China both collected 0.43 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.27 percent, China Life spiked 2.87 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.08 percent, PetroChina gained 0.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical perked 1.79 percent, China Vanke shed 0.40 percent, Gemdale surged 2.87 percent, Jiangxi Copper dropped 0.69 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.41 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed a significant move to the upside on Friday as all three of the major averages found new record closing highs.



The Dow added 223.92 points or 0.85 percent to 26,616.71, while the NASDAQ spiked 94.61 points or 1.28 percent to 7,505.77 and the S&P jumped 33.62 points or 1.18 percent to 2,872.87. For the week, the Dow surged 2.1 percent, the NASDAQ soared 2.3 percent and the S&P jumped 2.2 percent.



The strength on Wall Street reflected the latest earnings news as Intel (INTC) and Honeywell (HON) in particular impressed with results.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted slower than expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, although final sales and final sales to domestic purchasers both surged. The Commerce Department also observed a bigger than expected increase in durable goods orders in December.



Traders also reacted to President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump touted the progress made by the economy and the stocks markets since his election and reiterated his pledge to put 'America first.'



Crude oil prices rallied to fresh four-year highs Friday, extending strong weekly gains even as U.S. drillers continued to add rigs. WTI light sweet oil was up 63 cents or 1 percent to $66.14/bbl for a gain of 4.5 percent on the week.



