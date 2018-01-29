Vieworks Displays its New VIVIX Digital Radiography Detectors at Arab Health 2018

Vieworks showcases the ultimate portfolio of flat panel detector alongside its high-value and popular new productVIVIX-S 1417N at Arab Health 2018.

ANYANG,South Koreaand DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading provider of integrated imaging solutions, showcases its extensive portfolio of flat panel detectors alongside its high-performance flat panel detector model, VIVIX-S 1417N at Arab Health 2018. The show takes place fromJanuary 29th to February 1st at Dubai international convention & exhibitions centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Vieworkspresents at booth K59 (Saeed Hall 1)

Vieworks will preview its new, high image quality and high-speed flat panel detector, VIVIX-S 1417N for addressing a busy workflow in medical facilities. Vieworks received FDA clearance for VIVIX-S 1417N in February 2017.

Key features:

Anytime ' : Vieworks' superior automatic exposure detection (AED) function is known for high reliability and high sensitivity without compromising image quality compared to a DR line trigger.

: Vieworks' superior automatic exposure detection (AED) function is known for high reliability and high sensitivity without compromising image quality compared to a DR line trigger. Near Field Communication (NFC): NFC allows for quick and easy configuration, so clinicians don't have to struggle with complicated settings when they use the detector in multiple X-ray rooms.

NFC allows for quick and easy configuration, so clinicians don't have to struggle with complicated settings when they use the detector in multiple X-ray rooms. Fast Data Communication Speed: 802.11ac wireless communication with three internal antennas allows for quicker throughput for mid- and high-tier hospitals. Short booting time (15 seconds) shortens the cycle time as well.

802.11ac wireless communication with three internal antennas allows for quicker throughput for mid- and high-tier hospitals. Short booting time (15 seconds) shortens the cycle time as well. Longer Battery Time: Hot-swappable dual batteries make clinicians can replace the batteries without turning off the detector. Dual batteries operate up to 8 hours.

Hot-swappable dual batteries make clinicians can replace the batteries without turning off the detector. Dual batteries operate up to 8 hours. Dust and Water Resistant (IP56): Enhanced durability lowers maintenance costs.

In addition to VIVIX-S 1417N, Vieworks presents its complete line up of dynamic flat panel detectors including VIVIX-D 1717G, a dynamic TFT flat panel detector for radiography and fluoroscopy which provides up to 10 frame rate per second at full resolution. Learn more by visiting us at http://www.vieworks.com.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors for digital radiography and digital fluoroscopy. Since 1999, Vieworks has been one of the leading manufacturers of X-ray detectors with advanced digital medical imaging processing, robust hardware design, and excellent usability. The in-house R&D team at Vieworks designs, develops, and manufactures to provide the best solution for your needs. Vieworks software, including the image acquisition application and streamlined PACS system, has various tools that will enhance the daily workflow at medical facilities. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com.

