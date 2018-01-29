Taoyuan City, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - San Lotus Holding Inc. (OTCQB: SLOT) (the "Company" or "we"), today announced followings:

On January 2, 2018, OTC Markets Group Inc. officially approved our upgrading to OTCQB Market. To be eligible for upgrading to OTCQB Market, the company must be current in its reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Upgrading to OTCQB Market brings following benefits, such as: (1) Its Minimum bid price test of $0.01 removes companies that are most likely to be the subject of dilutive stock fraud schemes and promotion; (2) It improves investor confidence through verified information, confirming that our Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com is current and complete; (3) Its Annual management certification process verifies officers, directors, controlling shareholders, and shares outstanding;(4) It provides greater information availability for our investors through the OTC Disclosure & News Service; and (5) It brings the transparent prices for investors through full-depth of book with Real Time Level 2 quotes, etc.

By upgrading to OTCQB Market, we are entitled to use the OTC Disclosure & News Service to immediately distribute our information and bring transparency to a wide audience of U.S. investors, market data distributors, investment databases, media outlets, and broker-dealers.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through its SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, it directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. It is building better informed and more efficient financial markets - OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink - so that investors can effectively analyz, value and trade securities. The list of its data distribution partners and details on how to access OTC Markets Level 1+ and Level 2+ (OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink) Real-Time data are provided below: https://www.otcmarkets.com/services/investors/overview

About San Lotus Holding Inc.

We are a development stage company that plans to market travel products to the retiring baby boomer generation in the Asian markets and to develop the destination real estate. For more information on San Lotus Holding Inc. please go to the following links:

http://www.sanlotusholding.com/

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=san+lotus&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

