Aptilo Wins Cablefax Tech Awards for Best Cloud Solution

STOCKHOLM, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptilo Networkshas won the prestigious Cablefax Tech Awards in the Cloud Solution category, for Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud'.

Selling managed guest Wi-Fi services is a growth opportunity for cable operators. Guest Wi-Fi services provide businesses and venues with valuable insights about their own customers. Guest Wi-Fi services also provide cable operators with access to their business customers' management, sales and marketing teams, helping cable operators sell more products and services to their B2B customers, making them more "sticky" as customers.

Managed guest Wi-Fi is a cable operator's best strategic B2B asset. However, launching managed guest Wi-Fi services can be daunting. Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud creates rapid time-to-revenue by enabling Aptilo's award-winning Aptilo SMP Venue Wi-Fi Manager' from the cloud.

It's the only guest Wi-Fi cloud solution available as software with the option to be handled by experts through the Aptilo Managed Service'. Service providers, system integrators and enterprise customers can launch instantly, learn, then move to their own datacenter. It's built on the world's #1 service control system for large-scale Wi-Fi, the Aptilo Service Management Platform', with proven stability at 100+ service providers, a track record of success and innovative features including multitenancy, Wi-Fi analytics and a unique captive portal concept.

"Wi-Fi has become a crucial asset for cable operators, who can leverage guest Wi-Fi services to drive sales and engage customers," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "We are proud to have Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud recognized by Cablefax for this award."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visithttp://www.aptilo.com.