WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey'sWISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency is securely stored in an ultra-secure Datacenter built within a former military bunker located in the Swiss Alps . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey'sWISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency is securely stored in an ultra-secure Datacenter built within a former military bunker located in the Swiss Alps

WISeKey successfully introduced the WISeCoin ICO and WISeCoin Hardware Wallet during the Davos Blockchain and Cryptocurrecy Gathering

ZUG, GENEVA, Switzerland - January 29, 2018- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, announced that its recently introduced WISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency is securely stored in an ultra-secure Datacenter built within a former military bunker located in the Swiss Alps.

Of note, in October 2017, WISeKey announced a partnership with the Swiss company Deltalis SA to deploy critical infrastructures from an ultra-secure Datacenter built within a former military bunker located in the Swiss Alps to provide trusted, ultra-secure hosting for its WISeCoin using the latest Blockchain technology.

Through this partnership, WISeKey is in the unique position to provide the full set of technologies required for a successful trusted cryptocurrency, including its own Root of Trust, Secure Semiconductors, PKI-based Digital Identity Technology (SuisseID, QuoVadis and CertifyID) combined with a trusted, ultra-secure hosting facility in Geneva and Swiss Alps to secure and protect its WISeCoin ICO and WISeCoin Hardware Wallet introduced during the Davos Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Gathering on January 24, 2018.

WISeCoin Crypto Keys are already stored in the most secure Datacenter in the market inside a former military granite bunker, built in the Swiss Alps. This bunker has been transformed to provide an ultra-secure environment for data and IT. The bunker has all the required accreditations - from IT security certifications such as the ISO 27001, to the impressive EM-SHIELD seal - needed to certify protection of data from electromagnetic pulses, nuclear catastrophes or terrorist attacks. Following the acquisition of QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz AG by WISeKey, the WISeKey Bunker is also securely hosting and operating critical infrastructures dedicated to SuisseID trust services.

SuisseID, launched in 2010, was Switzerland's first standardized electronic proof of identity, enabling both - legally valid electronic signatures (equivalent to hand signing by law) and secure web login. Today, SuisseID remains Switzerland's only state-approved eID, and has been adopted in an array of applications ranging from opening bank accounts online to seeking government services. Since 2010, QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz AG has established itself as a pioneer in the digital identity sector in Switzerland as a Qualified Trust Service Provider and issuer of the SuisseID, as part of the overall Swiss ZertES Qualified Certification Services Provider audit regime.

WISeKey is currently evaluating the option to combine WISeCoin with SuisseID for National Swiss use and with its CertifyID (https://account.wisekey.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oK-_JQreuwJcxLbX7inF1RBWwBa5cxRhxhuPGsNyvj6rXlDKEwbyqGrEE0xNQitQKZAzyi9Nv-1BuowMnSPOsTkTYLAZf1pT295NCCF2LpI=)) for international use integrating Digital Identity with Blockchain technology. CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a Blockchain. The CertifyID Blockchain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID node gets a copy of the CertifyID Blockchain and gets downloaded automatically upon joining the CertifyID network. The system is completely decentralized and can be operated on a national or local level by using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties and spread across the Blockchain.

At the heart of the Digital Identity Platform is the OISTE Cryptographic Root of Trust which has been actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktops, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and Internet of Things' devices. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust is ubiquitous and universal, and a pioneer in the creation of Digital Identities. OISTE started this project back in 1998 with the objective to issue 1 billion identities to poor people (https://www.clintonfoundation.org/clinton-global-initiative/commitments/increasing-digital-connectivity-poor (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oK-_JQreuwJcxLbX7inF1Urdkpuklknouvz-tHLlxiLerdudY68mhNl1yIKUe42c1-iS9gFLfSGxL38N_t3Wwww8unn8el0PRPgsIOqaNff1RFdvLzG2Y6mNkng4ufmUTbBAvk3sC1jvf_-O5LKIr2RI1BA6jPye684na04ST7GLyfmLb_ZhrKvaEk2oBA-yjdz1OE-c2fjkxqDhqIpdoDULgiHsE2A8Nt4QSFB98uWzb0dE5wlgP-XWOPm6Qn52SxQ3TjRbu-yFFUfpzIFNF-w4iM6oZe0ddNhbYXgN5Yxc-kAfh9299B-AJ6dw1WXJ)) as one-fifth of the world's population. Approximately 1.5 billion people have no proper legal identification, and 50 million children are born every year without a birth certificate and legal identity. This means that these people are off the radar for vital economic services, including such as education and healthcare.

See also: WISeKey Unveils its Digital Identity BlockChain Platform CertifyID in NYC: State-of-the-Art Technology is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to Provide Every Person on the Planet with a Legal Digital Identity by 2030 (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3flSuSd6KDdaAIyB0GvR0xwL3as3xc50vUOrKDjdhCrIURTf0YGpnQ6D5__OQTPolNrG1z9wOBw5FYBkqN_23bM0pY2LGiHPqEAn1mJtgdjiWQypskKVgBiaIjjC-demJfeFTA969WZ-7oqIuccxXn7oZ15s_GDLl_X4HFQrDkvxra78qDDqzlfxUjLvgFQOp7WRKgliTKuqAyFPLQply3bDW-4LhG38QV6uNdKkfvi8rCfnsp6jOfyVth3aZkDREq6GXmXwhwdpcqbEfNZ32xCA1gNmKJIXbueKezNKza808w9xb7JyN8A_lmTostyXvcf5XA2jlCKEl2xU3iM9szzhzWCB3GD_zblQYm2HQdHEPP6wutt0IHzDgQDrbaa49gAuoSKAD5weT9LR5odT2A00BMwFVffKNRXVHW06G8C_r08OgJgFM3jROfrjkKMLPq0b65n6bQKx61GMljvp6cGbnuG_V68BNHLqJYGSccsp5DrsrpNN7Kygz3KKADnpFxpPxcl_ZGSOrxEfZdF0XdoPTwtjx0XxwmbhAK6IP-nOrte881psLbchNE07WltWLz1uO18s6fGIxte9TJDK_2TZ-N7S5bhKNAv6BSnhnSsLI9v267vnuMJ54uuN_B_H2eF6L-AB_pbSMG-34iaAQA==).

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7POhIhtJ8da6oTG5ZABTqpBsxpIfoBitJo1u1nlDqhdcZ8HrlHDdmVIBoJyVbba3wWGFz2NSWjAVyTqkEHNZAQ==) .

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4LxiMJOX-p5T9dZFtRxyaJnuuXkJNlkjyUUV97pGM32VgDgR6JrbCPEfaLaki8Cr3XU4Y7MYdXMntIKOCinZMxcN4b2ZNBfaO4aREXgBU2c=) or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UNnrvjNzsctesg7DAwPcGGjs79yx2ranUPUO_u8rPyURUWPQXXi1HqW4CpAuP47D2EFbzK1sy85QnaG8p4HgKsxEhk_n0LD51aASWdRlLBw=).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

WISeCoin SuisseID (http://hugin.info/174479/R/2164179/832559.pdf)

