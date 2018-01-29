DNotes Global, Inc.: DNotes Global Inc. Unveils New Video Series for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 29, 2018 / DNotes Global Inc. today announced the release of a new video series for would-be entrepreneurs and business owners. The series is based on DNotes co-founder and CEO Alan Yong's book, Improve Your Odds: The Four Pillars of Business Success, and offers an engaging introduction to many of the main concepts explored within that book's pages.

According to Yong, the videos are designed to provide viewers with a more generalized overview of the book's main insights and can serve as an effective entry point to The Four Pillars principles - or as an easily-accessible reference library for anyone who wants to better understand the key elements of business success.

"When I wrote The Four Pillars of Business Success, my goal was simple," Yong said. "I wanted to share those things I have learned over the course of many decades in the business world. Somewhere between 50 to 80 percent of all new businesses fail within their first five to 10 years. The principles outlined in my book and video series can be essential for reversing that trend."

Alan Yong stars in the videos as well, so viewers will be able to hear the author personally discuss each of the four pillars outlined in his book - as well as additional key strategies and management techniques that he's tested and refined over the years. The series also includes two videos that offer examples of how he has applied his concepts in real-world business endeavors.

Like the book from which it draws its inspiration, the series is divided into 15 main parts. Each of those parts contains one main video based on a chapter from the book, with four additional videos that explore new concepts and ideas related to the main episode. That added content helps to expand upon the key insights found in The Four Pillars of Business Success.

"While I wanted to present the book's concepts in video format, I also wanted to take the opportunity to inspire viewers to consider the broader impact of those insights," Yong notes. "The supplemental material in this video series offers new details that should help entrepreneurs to better understand how The Four Pillars can apply to every area of their business."

A spokesman for DNotes Global Inc. confirmed that the video series will be made available on The Four Pillars of Business Success membership website. Membership on the site is free through the end of 2019 and provides members with access to the videos, articles and other business resources that the company says it will introduce in the months and years to come.

DNotes co-founder Theodore Hauenstein recently suggested that the site's business resources will be a critical component of the DNotes Global Inc. ecosystem, providing an invaluable resource for their NextGenVC plans.

About DNotes and Alan Yong:

DNotes co-founder Alan Yong is a well-regarded visionary who established Dauphin Technology in 1988. He is the author of the book "Improve Your Odds: The Four Pillars of Business Success," and is well-regarded as a "thought leader" in the cryptocurrency industry.

DNotes is a digital currency noted for its consistent and reliable growth and innovative initiatives that actively engage women, young people, small businesses, workers and others - effectively inviting the world to participate in the digital currency revolution. DNotes Global Inc. has plans to launch DNotes 2.0 in early 2018, with improved features and functionality.

For more information, please visit http://dnotescoin.com.









SOURCE: DNotes Global Inc.

