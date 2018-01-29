

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $34.37 million, or $0.64 per share. This was lower than $40.07 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $144.46 million. This was up from $130.52 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $34.37 Mln. vs. $40.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $144.46 Mln vs. $130.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.47) - (-$0.56) Next quarter revenue guidance: $120 - $130 Mln



