One Media iP Group Plc - Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

29th January 2018

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group' or the "Company")

Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces that is has issued and allotted 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each pursuant to the exercise of share options granted on 7 March 2011 at a price of 2.75 pence each.

Accordingly, application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 500,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on or around 1 February 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 86,553,698. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and the person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Steve Gunning, Company Secretary.

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and/or controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. It is a B2B (business-to-business) operation, that is consumer led which looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling its content for download, streaming and sub licensing through over 600 digital music and video stores worldwide.

The Group has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel and world-music, plus stand-up comedy and spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired, for a consideration of USD$1.6m, the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,500 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on the Group's YouTube Channel.

Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service, 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT), as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artists and tracks on legitimate digital stores.One Media has been previously eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT").