Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-29 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 15.01.2018 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 19.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2018 Coupon payment date LHVB06502 LHV Group TLN 5A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2018 Government securities LTGCB0002 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 1C Vyriausybe LTGNB0002 1C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2018 Dividend payment date SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Government securities LVGA00252 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG auction 3A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Extraordinary General PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Investors event KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Extraordinary General SNG1L Snaige VLN - Meeting 31.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Interim report, 12 KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2018 Coupon payment date MOGO10002 mogo RIG 1A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.02.2018 Coupon payment date LVGB06622 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG 1A Latvia --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
