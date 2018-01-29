NEW YORK, 2018-01-29 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor announces Germany's top IROs and IR Programs at the IR Club Conference in Frankfurt, Germany on 30 January 2018.



For the first time, the German leaders in Institutional Investor's 2018 All-Europe Executive Team survey will take center stage at the IR Club Conference - the conference of the IR community.



Institutional Investor will award the top three winners for overall Best IR Programme and Best IRO. With the recent introduction of Midcap and Small Cap designations, companies within the $2B-$10 billion market cap for Midcap and less than $2B for Small Cap will also be recognized for their excellence.



Allianz, BASF, Continental, Deutsche Telekom, Fraport, Hugo Boss, LANXESS, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, and Wacker Chemie are among this year's winners.



Every year, Institutional Investor invites leading analysts and portfolio managers to rank the top four companies that demonstrate excellence in the following performance attributes:



-- IR is well informed & empowered to speak authoritatively on the company's behalf -- Timely & appropriate financial disclosure -- Quick and thorough responses to requests -- Accessibility of senior executives -- Constructive conference calls -- Website provides thorough & easy-to-access investor information -- Quality of corporate documents -- Quality of road show meetings, reversed road shows, site visits



The full list of published winners from 2018's All-Europe Executive Team survey will be available in March 2018. To view last year's results, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com.



For more information, please contact Amani Korayeim at amani.korayeim@institutionalinvestor.com or +44 (0) 20 7779 8535.



About Institutional Investor For more than 50 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks. For more information visit institutionalinvestor.com.



About IR Club IR Club is a well-established investor relations community that allows IR professionals to network with peers from all over the world. To learn more about the IR Club, please visit http://www.irclub.de/.