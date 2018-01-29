Betsson has decided to restructure and streamline the organisation with the ambition to make it more efficient. As a consequence, total headcount in the Group will be reduced by approximately 160 employees.



"In cooperation with the operational management team, we have started to implement actions to improve operations. The restructured organisation will be more streamlined with clearer responsibilities, which I believe will improve its efficiency over time", says Pontus Lindwall, CEO Betsson AB.



Changes will be implemented in January 2018 and costs related to the restructuring will be recognised in the interim report for the first quarter 2018. The cost saving of the changes is estimated to SEK 50-60 million annually.



