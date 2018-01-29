Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 29 January 2018 9:00 EET



Proposals by Uponor Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2018



The Uponor Nomination Board proposals to the annual general meeting, to be held in Helsinki, Finland on 13 March 2018, are the following:



REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Nomination Board proposes that the yearly remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is as follows: • Chair of the Board - €90,000 • Deputy Chair of the Board - €51,000 • Chair of the Audit Committee - €51,000 • Other members of the Board - €46,000



Approximately 40% of the remuneration is paid by acquiring Uponor Corporation shares in public trading and the rest in cash. The travel expenses related to Board meetings are paid according to the company's travel policy.



In addition to the above, a remuneration per each actual board and committee meeting (excluding decisions without a meeting) is paid, amounting to €600 for meetings held at the country of residence of the member, €1,200 for meetings held elsewhere on the same continent, and €2,400 for meetings held on another continent. The Nomination Board also proposes that a remuneration of €600 be paid to the Chair of the Board for each Board meeting and to the Chairs of the Board committees for each respective committee meeting. Remuneration for telephone meetings equals the remuneration for meetings held in the country of residence of the member.



The Nomination Board also proposes that, following established company policy, the company take out insurance under the Employees Pensions Act for Board members acting as persons of trust.



NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS The Nomination Board proposes that the number of Board members remains at six.



ELECTION OF THE MEMBERS AND CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Nomination Board proposes to the general meeting that Ms Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, Mr Markus Lengauer, Ms Eva Nygren and Ms Annika Paasikivi, currently members of the Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.



Chair of the Board since 2014 and member of the Board since 2005, Mr Jorma Eloranta has notified that he is no longer available for re-election. Also Jari Rosendal has given a similar notification.



The Nomination Board proposes that Mr Johan Falk and Mr Casimir Lindholm be elected as replacements.



M.Sc. (Tech), Johan Falk, Swedish citizen (b. 1971) is CEO at Onemed Group, a provider of services, support systems and medical supplies to healthcare organisations in Europe.



M.Sc. (Econ), Casimir Lindholm, Finnish citizen (b. 1971) is President and CEO at Lemminkäinen Corporation which specialises in building construction, infrastructure projects and paving in the Nordic countries. Lemminkäinen is planned to be merged into YIT Corporation on 1 February 2018.



Further, the Nomination Board proposes that Annika Paasikivi be elected Chair of the Board of Directors.



Uponor's Nomination Board consists of the following persons: Jari Paasikivi, Chair (representing Oras Invest), Reima Rytsölä (Varma), Mikko Mursula (Ilmarinen) and Jorma Eloranta (expert member).



For more information, please contact: Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Nomination Board Tel: +358 500 530 375



Reetta Härkki, General Counsel, Uponor Corporation Tel: +358 20 129 2835



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com