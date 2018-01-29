ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix New High-Performance PROdigii

ProPhotonix to Display New High-Performance PROdigii laser module platform at Photonics West; Precise control, exceptional wavelength stability, digital laser module

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the launch of the new PROdigii digital laser module, a high-performance laser module platform, at Photonics West, San Francisco, Booth 5137.

The PROdigii laser module has been designed to deliver outstanding performance in the most challenging of operating environments. The compact laser module can be controlled and monitored through a digital RS485 communication interface providing laser output control and performance monitoring. Integral thermal management ensures exceptional output wavelength stabilization with enhanced diode life due to superior output power control and the ability to maintain consistent power levels. PROdigii incorporates a fast-start operation and allows for continuous performance monitoring.

The new digital laser platform is available in a range of wavelengths from 405nm to 850nm. Output powers of up 500mW continuous wave or 1W pulsed are available. The PROdigii laser module can be configured as a uniform line generator for 3D measurement applications or with a focused elliptical output beam for analytical, spectroscopic or high-precision alignment applications. The platform is ideally suited to high-speed automated inspection, 3D measurement especially in high ambient light or temperature conditions, chemical, and biomedical analysis.

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director, ProPhotonix commented: "We are pleased to announce the launch of the new PROdigii laser module. This new digital laser platform allows ProPhotonix to address a much broader range of OEM applications."

For more information on the PROdigii digital laser, visit: http://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/laser-modules/Digital-Laser-Module.aspx

To see the new laser module range and discuss your requirements, visit ProPhotonix at Photonics West, Booth 5137.



Contacts:

ProPhotonix Limitedsales@prophotonix.com

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 717170

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Craig

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited