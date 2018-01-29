

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its preliminary EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew about 34 percent to 125.6 million euros from 93.5 million euros last year.



Consolidated revenues increased by about 52 percent to 468.4 million euros from 309.0 million euros in the previous year quarter.



Wirecard AG's Management Board confirmed forecast of 13 December 2017 to reach an EBITDA in a bandwidth of between 510 million euros to 535 million euros in the fiscal year 2018.



The annual financial statements 2017 will be published on 12 April 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX