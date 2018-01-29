RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec secures additional funding to enable investments for the future

Zwolle - 29th January 2018

Additional investment of €500,000

Issuance of new shares

Contribution to future growth

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, is pleased to announce that it has secured additional funds totalling €500,000 from a high ranking investor in the Netherlands who increased its already existing investment. Mr Lindenbergh, owner at Blikkenburg B.V., has decided to increase his investment in RoodMicrotec to enable the company to speed up the transition into new business areas.

Mr Lindenbergh is funding through Blikkenburg BV RoodMicrotec with €500,000. This investment comes at a time of substantial growth for the company and will allow RoodMicrotec to invest into new equipment that will enable them to accelerate their ambitious growth plan.

"I've been watching RoodMicrotec's development since many years and decided to invest in mid-2017. I was encouraged by the good work of the new management and the supervisory board. Their strategy is providing a strong basis for the future. I'm pleased to be able to contribute to the future growth by enabling RoodMicrotec to invest in new machinery for future applications", says Dirk Lindenbergh.

The investor will receive 1,530,785 ordinary shares at a share price of €0.326 which will be subject to a lock-up period of one year. He will also receive an equal number of warrants at an exercise price of €0.42 with a five year of exercise period. The transaction with Blikkenburg B.V. is expected to complete within short notice. Following the issuance of the 1,530,785 ordinary shares, the issued share capital of the company will consist of 70,550,793 ordinary shares.

"I'm extremely pleased that we could attract such a high ranking investor in the Netherlands. This will help us to buy new equipment. It's exciting to have the opportunity to finance these types of investments with our own generated cash together with this new funding. RoodMicrotec will now have the capability to strengthen its position in the upcoming automotive, industrial and healthcare market demands, "says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEOMartin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

