

Appointment of Corporate Broker



TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - January 29, 2018) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that it has appointed Numis Securities Limited as its corporate broker effective immediately.



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.



For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5622 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Numis Securities Limited (Broker) John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam +44 (0)20 7260 1000



