Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: December 2017 Factsheet 29-Jan-2018 29 January 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the fourth quarter ended on 31 December 2017 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: "Investment Portfolio at 31 December 2017 As at 31 December 2017, the Group had 16 investments and commitments of GBP399.5 million as follows: Transaction Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Centre Point, London GBP25.4m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP25.5m - UK Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Hotel, Channel Islands GBP26.9m - Varde Partners mixed GBP9.2m - portfolio, UK Mixed use development, GBP10.5m GBP2.7m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Junior notes, UK real GBP21.8m - estate loans Total Sterling Loans GBP190.2m GBP2.7m Residential Portfolio, GBP5.3m - Cork, Ireland Residential Portfolio, GBP6.8m - Dublin, Ireland Logistics, Dublin, GBP13.1m - Ireland Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP40.9m - School, Dublin, Ireland GBP16.8m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP60.9m - Eastern Europe Shopping Centres, Spain GBP31.0m GBP8.7m Office building, Paris GBP23.1m - Total Euro Loans GBP197.9m GBP8.7m Total Portfolio GBP388.1m GBP11.4m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. Dividend On 26 January 2018 the Directors declared a dividend of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share (annualised 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share) in relation to the fourth quarter of 2017. Portfolio activity As at 31 December 2017, the average remaining maturity of the Group's GBP388.1 million loan book was 3.1 years. The Group had GBP11.8 million of cash with GBP11.4 million of commitments to fund. The Group had drawn GBP13.3 million on its available credit facilities. The gross annualised levered return of the invested loan portfolio is 7.7 per cent. The following portfolio activity occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017: Repayment: UK Regional Budget Hotel Portfolio: The Group received full repayment of the GBP75 million loan following a successful refinancing of the portfolio by the owner. In the September factsheet the Company indicated that it was expecting further repayments in the final quarter of the year and this was one of the loans we had anticipated would be repaid. New Loan: Spanish Shopping Centres: On 24 November 2017, the Group closed a EUR44.63 million, five-year floating rate whole loan secured by three shopping centres in Spain. The loan was made available to fund an initial acquisition advance along with capex funding to support the sponsors' proven retail repositioning capability to make further investment in the properties. The properties are well-anchored, dominate their catchment areas and are positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. New Loan: Regional Hotels On 20 December 2017 the Group closed on a GBP45.87 million mezzanine loan secured by a well-invested portfolio of geographically diversified mid-range hotels in strong regional UK cities. New Loan: Junior notes, UK Real estate loans: On 22 December 2017 the Group acquired GBP21.77 million junior notes linked to the performance of a portfolio of high quality UK real estate loans owned by a major commercial bank. The underlying reference loan pool is secured by an institutional quality, well-diversified pool of commercial real estate assets with an average LTV of less than 50 per cent. New Loan: Office, Paris: On 22 December 2017, the Group subscribed to a EUR26 million note issuance, the proceeds of which were used to finance an office building in suburban Paris. Whilst the Group had material cash for parts of the quarter, a number of the loans which have been repaid during the year benefitted from prepayment protection in their early years providing a level of income protection whilst in that protected period. This income allows the Group to mitigate cash drag for periods of time during which the Group reinvests the proceeds from repayments. Following the new loan activity in the last quarter the Group remains substantially fully invested. The Investment Adviser is reviewing multiple lending opportunities and several opportunities are in execution. The Group expects to be able to utilise the credit facilities available to it in the near future and as a result increase the levered return on the invested portfolio. Credit facilities available to the Group On 18 December 2017, the Group entered into a new GBP64 million secured borrowing facility (the "Secured Facility"). The Secured Facility provides for additional flexibility and optionality for the Group to implement its investment strategies. The Secured Facility is a five-year revolving credit facility allowing both for term financing of whole loans and additional capacity to bridge syndication strategies. Previously the Group used its GBP50 million revolving credit facility with Lloyds to manage new investments, loan repayments and equity raising. Whilst this facility continues to be extremely useful, the Secured Facility will provide additional investment and operational flexibility. The longer term nature of the Secured Facility will allow the Group to flexibly apply longer-term leverage to enhance returns on whole loans which would otherwise generate returns lower than the Group's targets, without the cost and time requirements of syndicating an A-Note. Alternatively, the facility could be used to provide a backstop financing to an A-Note syndication where the Group is underwriting a whole loan with the intention of syndicating an A-Note. This allows time to effect a sale without suffering from reduced returns in the interim period. The Secured Facility may also be used in conjunction with the Lloyds facility to manage liquidity and repayment risk and also as a bridge to an equity raise. Commentary 2017 was generally seen as a year of two halves for commercial real estate lending activity, with market participants reporting a lower volume of lending prior to the summer break followed by a very active final quarter. According to Real Estate Capital, commercial real estate loan syndication volumes were down in the first half of the year by 25 per cent year on year, despite underlying investment market volumes being up. Sentiment changed after the summer and during the final quarter of the year we frequently heard that borrowers were struggling to get traction on new loans because lenders were loaded up with existing transactions in execution and so they had little further capacity to take on more lending mandates. We also saw issues with capacity amongst financing lawyers, valuers and other advisers to cope with the requests in the market. The Group had a good start to the year with GBP115.5 million of new investments making it the highest half one origination volume for the Group. We saw a similar pattern to the market in the second half of the year reflected in our origination with an additional four new loans with a total commitment of GBP130.3 million all being made in the month from the end of November to end of December also making it the largest new origination volume for the full year for the Group. On the underlying commercial real estate market side despite the continuing BREXIT uncertainties, there has been increased volume in the UK market with a total of GBP26 billion of London commercial real estate transactions in 2017 versus GBP22 billion in 2016 and GBP62 billion versus GBP52 billion for the UK as a whole according to PropertyData. London still tops the table for global real estate investment in 2017 with the next largest contributor of Hong Kong at only GBP16 billion and Manhattan next at GBP12.4 billion. The average yield is also down by 28bps for the UK as a whole and 19bps for London.

