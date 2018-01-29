Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Final results for the year ended 30 November 2017 29-Jan-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 January 2018 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 30 November 2017 SThree, the international specialist staffing business, is today announcing its final results for the year ended 30 November 2017. "Encouraging overall result for 2017, with Group business profile continuing to remix to Contract and international markets. Entered 2018 in good shape and well-positioned for further growth." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2017 2016 Variance (3) Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Actual Constant (1) (2) Movement Currency Movement GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 1,114.5 1,114.5 959.9 959.9 +16% +9% Contract 203.5 203.5 173.3 173.3 +17% +10% gross profit Permanent 84.2 84.2 85.4 85.4 -1% -8% gross profit Gross 287.7 287.7 258.7 258.7 +11% +4% profit Operating 44.9 38.2 41.3 37.8 +9% -3% profit Conversion 15.6% 13.3% 16.0% 14.6% -0.4% -1.2% ratio pts pts Profit 44.5 37.7 40.8 37.3 +9% -3% before taxation Basic 25.7p 21.5p 23.2p 21.2p +11% -1% earnings per share Proposed 9.3p 9.3p 9.3p 9.3p - - final dividend Total 14.0p 14.0p 14.0p 14.0p - - dividend (interim and final) Net cash 5.6 5.6 10.0 10.0 - - (1) 2017 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP6.7 million of exceptional strategic restructuring costs. (2) 2016 figures were adjusted for the impact of GBP3.5 million of restructuring costs. (3) All variances compare adjusted 2017 against adjusted 2016 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) FX impacted positively on our results YoY on a reported basis OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS * Encouraging full year performance with strong Q4 and exit rate into 2018 * Adjusted profit before tax up 9% to GBP44.5m * GP up 4%* YoY (up 11% on an as reported basis) and up 8%* YoY in Q4 * Growth in GP driven by USA (up 18%*) and Continental Europe (up 9%*), whilst UK&I remains challenging (-14%*) * 81% of GP now generated outside UK&I (FY 2016: 75%) * Contract GP up 10%* YoY, with growth across all sectors * Contract now accounts for 71% of Group GP (FY 2016: 67%) * Permanent GP down 8%* YoY but productivity improved by 3%* YoY * Foreign exchange increased reported operating profit by circa GBP5.0m and GP by cGBP18.1m * Move of London-based support functions to Glasgow underway * Final dividend maintained * Variances at constant currency Gary Elden, CEO, commented: "We have delivered an encouraging overall result for the year, with a strong finish in the final quarter. Pleasing performances in the USA and Continental Europe, particularly from our market-leading businesses in the Netherlands and Germany, were key to this result. With 81% of our business now generated outside the UK and 71% of our GP generated by our more resilient Contract business, our business profile has changed significantly over recent years. After two years of turbulent political, market and economic conditions, we enter 2018 in good shape, with a clear vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. "Looking ahead to 2018, the momentum of our Contract business and the strength of our performances in the USA and Continental Europe leave us well-positioned for further growth." SThree will host a live presentation and conference call for analysts at 0900 GMT today. The conference call participant telephone details are as follows: Dial in: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 Call passcode: SThree This event will also be simultaneously audio webcast, hosted on the SThree website at www.sthree.com [1]. Note that this is a listen only facility and an archive of the presentation will be available via the same link later. SThree will be announcing its Q1 Trading Update on Friday 16 March 2018. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Anderson, Deputy Company Secretary/ Investor Relations Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith / Jos Bieneman Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information & Communications Technology ("ICT") sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has c2,800 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Chief Executive Officer's Review ******************************** We have delivered an encouraging overall result for the year, with a strong finish in the final quarter. Pleasing performances in the USA and Continental Europe, particularly from our market-leading businesses in the Netherlands and Germany, were key to this result. With 81% of our business now generated outside the UK and 71% of our GP generated by our more resilient Contract business, our business profile has changed significantly over recent years. After two years of turbulent political, market and economic pressure, we enter 2018 in good shape, with a clear vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. This year we also made some changes to SThree's leadership model which will help us to work in a more effective and agile way in the future. With the creation of the new senior management roles of Chief Sales Officer and Chief Operations Officer, we will be in a better position to align our sales and operational strategies and ensure we have the right services, infrastructure and people to execute our global growth strategy and provide our customers with the best possible experience. Growing Contract, driving Permanent profitability We invested for future growth, with year end sales headcount up 10% year on year and up 7% sequentially vs Q3 2017. We continued to grow Contract headcount (+15%) faster than Permanent headcount (+3%), in line with our plan. The shift in favour of Contract is creating a business that is much more resilient in times of uncertainty, providing stronger and more sustainable profits. While in 2012 our business was evenly split between Contract and Permanent, we now have 65% of our sales headcount working on Contract recruitment. We have also created separate management structures for our Contract and Permanent business in almost all territories to drive accountability and focus. Growing Contract As I have been able to report every year since taking over as CEO, we enter our next financial year with a record Contract book, passing a key milestone of 10,000 Contract runners to reach 10,197 at the end of the year, up 12% from last year. Contract GP returned to double digit year over year (YoY) growth of 10%*, with a strong final quarter up 14%*. Contract growth YoY was across all sectors and driven by Continental Europe, which was up 17%* and by USA, up 21%*. Continental Europe and USA combined now represent nearly 70% of our Contract runners, up from 65% in 2016. Our traditional Personal Service Company/freelance model ("PSC") continues to perform well and we are also generating increased business through our Employed Contractor Model ("ECM"). ECM is structured such that the Group employs individuals directly and contracts them to clients. ECM is the established contracting model in a number of countries, including the USA. With governments across the world examining new ways to raise tax revenues to address budget deficits, our business model is expected to shift further towards ECM over time. A key focus for 2018 is the expansion and strengthening of supporting processes of ECM within our Contract business to increase its market opportunity. Driving Permanent Profitability Investment in Permanent continued to be made on a highly selective basis in the year as we focused on improving the profitability of this division. Permanent GP was down 8%* YoY, with

