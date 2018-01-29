Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q4 & FY 2017 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 7, 2018

Press release

Brussels, January 29, 2018

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q4 & FY 2017 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 7, 2018

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Michaël Trabbia, CEO

Arnaud Castille, CFO

Siddy Jobe, Director Treasury & Investor Relations

The conference will start at 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm UK / 8:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium FY 2017 results (http://orange.clients.telemak.com/fy2017/stage.php)

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, February 7 on the financial section of the corporate website at https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results (https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results)

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and ADSL internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/)or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92

Press contacts

Annelore Marynissen (NL) - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon (FR) - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)





