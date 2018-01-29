

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) announced Monday that its 73%-held subsidiary Anglo American Inyosi Coal (Proprietary) Limited has made the sale of the New Largo thermal coal project and Old New Largo closed colliery in South Africa. The consideration payable for New Largo is ZAR850 million or about $71 million in cash.



The sale was to New Largo Coal Proprietary Limited, which is owned by Seriti Resources Proprietary Limited and Coalzar Proprietary Limited, two companies majority owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged South Africans, and the Industrial Development Corporation SOC Limited.



The transaction is subject to conditions precedent customary for a transaction of this nature, including regulatory approvals in South Africa. The Transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018.



New Largo is located in South Africa and its principal asset is the approximately 585Mt Coal Resource.



Norman Mbazima, Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa, said, 'I am delighted to announce the sale of New Largo to a new majority black-owned-and-managed company. ... The sale delivers on our long-standing strategy to exit our Eskom-tied coal assets and marks another Anglo American led step-change in the sustainable transformation of the South African mining industry, supporting both Eskom and the country's transformation objectives.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX