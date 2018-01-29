

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) reported profit before tax of 37.7 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2017, compared to 37.3 million pounds prior year. The Group noted that restructuring costs have been incurred in the current and prior year. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the company was 27.6 million pounds or 20.8 pence per share compared to 27.2 million pounds or 20.6 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax rose 9% at 44.5 million pounds from 40.8 million pounds supported by foreign exchange tailwinds of approximately 5.0 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, adjusted profit before tax was down 3% fro prior year. On an adjusted basis, basic EPS was 25.7 pence compared to 23.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue rose 9% on a constant currency basis to 1.1 billion pounds from 959.9 million pounds and up 16% on a reported basis.



The Board has proposed a maintained final dividend of 9.3 pence per share. Taken together with the interim dividend of 4.7 pence per share, this brings the total dividend for the year to 14.0 pence per share.



