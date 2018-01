AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ING Group NV (ING) said that it agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Payvision, omnichannel payments service provider. Payvision has a total value of 360 million euros.



After completion of the transaction, Payvision's founding management team will hold a 25% minority stake and will continue to lead the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 and is not expected to have a material impact on ING's CET 1 ratio.



