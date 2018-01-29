Company Announcement No. 677 n 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares bought Average Amount DKK back transaction Price Accumulated for trading 1,798,466 488.91 879,290,927 days 1-57 58: 22 January 2018 7,000 494.80 3,463,583 59: 23 January 2018 7,000 489.32 3,425,273 60: 24 January 2018 5,000 492.36 2,461,817 61: 25 January 2018 10,000 488.91 4,889,102 62: 26 January 2018 7,000 490.86 3,436,015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated for trading 1,834,466 488.95 896,966,717 days 1-62 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,551,130 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.45% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.



