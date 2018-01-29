EU Countries Now Have Access To CECO Dean Pump Air-Cooled And Heavy Duty High Temperature Process Pumps

CECO Environmental's Dean Pumps CE/ATEX certified and available to European chemical plants, refineries, liquid storage terminals and latex plants

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: CECE) - CECO Environmental, a leading global provider of fluid handling and air quality technology and solutions, today announced the achievement and declaration of CE and ATEX certifications for CECO Dean Pump air-cooled, high temperature RA and RWA, and heavy duty, high temperature R4000 series pumps.

"We see an unmet demand for highly reliable centrifugal pumps in explosive, high temperature, plastics and other process applications throughout the European Union countries," said Christopher Brown, president of CECO's Fluid Handling business. "This is significant step in better serving our customers and achieving our strategy to grow internationally. The Dean Pumps are particularly recognized for the ability to move high temperature liquids in mission critical applications."

The Dean CE/ATEX certifications now make it possible for original equipment manufacturers and end user customers in the EU to specify and purchase Dean pumps in their local regions.

All certified and compliant pumps from Dean, now available for importation into the EU, will feature the "CE" mark, which makes them compliant with the European Union's Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC as well as the "ATEX" Directive 2014/34/EU. The CE/ATEX-certified pumps will carry the "CE" and "Ex" marks on product labeling. Click to read the Dean RA series, RWA series, and R4000 series declarations.

"Our deep technical expertise dates back almost 150 years to 1869, when we started serving the most demanding markets with high temperature pumps," said Gennaro (Jerry) D'Alterio, president, international growth and strategy for CECO's Fluid Handling business. "Dean pumps are frequently specified across a number of applications in process industries. The certifications, along with our Dorian Drake sales partnership, will help fuel opportunities while offering the customer base with a high-quality and cost-effective pumping solution."

With these certifications, CECO's high temperature Dean pumps, as identified above, now comply with ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU and are available for use in places where explosive atmospheres may arise through the mixture of air and flammable materials such as gases, vapors, mists and dusts. These conditions most commonly exist in chemical plants, refineries, liquid-storage terminals and latex plants.

The CE mark signifies that CECO Dean pumps are compliant with the EU's health, safety and environmental legislation, including the Safety of Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, which is one of a series of mandatory standards adopted by EU member countries, and allows importation into EU countries. ATEX is the common name for EU Directive 94/9/EC, which is the European safety standard for all equipment intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

About Dorian Drake:

Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages the multi-national sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers expanding into new markets around the world. With industrial and environmental sales groups and a unique blend of engineering credentials, cross-cultural and multi-national experience, Dorian Drake International maintains a strategic sales partnership with CECO to further expand global distribution for CECO Dean Pumps in Europe and other select markets. To learn more about CECO Dean Pump contacts in your region, go to www.cecoenviro.com.

