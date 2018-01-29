Reboot PR: news aktuell's PR Hackathon is Back for 2018 Edition

HAMBURG, Germany, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

news aktuell will continue its PR hackathon for 2018. The German Press Agency dpa subsidiary will once again bring together communicators, developers and designers to initiate new ideas and generate fresh solutions for the PR sector, transcending disciplinary and industry boundaries.

"Reboot PR" is the name of the second round of the German PR industry's hackathon, taking place 15-17th February 2018 at the company grounds of German e-commerce pioneer OTTO in Hamburg.

"PR needs unconventional interdisciplinary formats to keep up with digital developments in future," says Managing Director of news aktuell Edith Stier-Thompson.

"The central questions are as follows," she explains. "Can the industry keep up and convince its clients with fresh and innovative ideas. Which new paths can PR creators tread? Moreover, will the work of professional communicators become more valuable due to technological change?"

The venue for PRHack is to be a former warehouse on the company grounds of German e-commerce pioneer OTTO in Hamburg, recently renovated into a creative co-working space.

Once again, next media accelerator (http://www.nma.vc) will play partner to the PR hackathon. The accelerated sponsorship programme, founded by German Press Agency dpa, mentors start-ups with a media focus and is one of Europe's leading media incubator initiatives.

next media accelerator puts on hackathons with TV broadcasters, magazines, newspapers and businesses. It also adds developers, media experts and communication industry professionals to the mix, and gets everyone sitting around one table.

What is the PR hackathon?

At the PR hackathon, people with various backgrounds come together in one place. In the case of the "Mission PR" edition last year, participants were drawn from communication professionals, developers and graphic designers.

A hackathon typically begins with an ideas pitch. Following the pitch, attendees decide to work further on one of the ideas. 48 hours later, the teams give a three-minute presentation on their prototype. During the hackathon, so-called mentors will assist the teams with presentation training and offer consultation sessions. Based on the concluding team presentations, the hackathon jury will decide on the best work and award the winning teams.

